Samsung, OnePlus among many amazing smartphones launching in May: Full list here

The demand for smartphones in India has surged dramatically over the past few years, making 2025 a pivotal year for the smartphone market. In just the last four months, we’ve seen a wave of new devices hit the shelves, and many more are set to launch soon. If you're in the market for a new smartphone, May is shaping up to be an exciting month, as numerous companies plan to unveil their latest offerings. In May 2025, expect to see an influx of new smartphones. Major players, from Samsung to OnePlus, will be introducing fresh models to delight their customers. The great news for buyers is that the lineup will feature everything from budget options to high-end flagship devices.

Realme GT 7

If you're on the lookout for a powerful gaming smartphone, Realme has you covered with the upcoming Realme GT 7. This device boasts up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage, powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ chipset, and it will launch with Android 15 right out of the box.

OnePlus 13s

OnePlus is also gearing up to release its new model, the OnePlus 13s, this May. With the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, this smartphone is designed to deliver exceptional performance for both everyday tasks and demanding activities like gaming.

Poco F7 5G

Poco will be joining the fray with its latest offering, the Poco F7, which is set to debut this month. Featuring the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset and up to 16GB of RAM, this smartphone is equipped with a robust 7550mAh battery, a large 6.8-inch AMOLED display, and supports 90W fast charging. Additionally, it may come with an IP69 rating for enhanced durability.

iQOO Neo 10 5G

iQOO, a well-known player in the smartphone arena, will also launch a new device this May—the iQOO Neo 10 5G. This smartphone promises high-end specifications, including a dual camera setup on the rear and 120W fast charging capabilities, along with a vibrant OLED display.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge

Samsung is poised to make a significant impact in May with the much-anticipated Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge, which is expected to launch on May 13. This device will likely feature a 6.6-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, powered by the high-performance Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset.

