Redmi Note 13 Pro get big price cut in summer sale, 200MP camera phone now available under Rs 15,000 The discount offer applies to the 256GB variant of the Redmi Note 13 Pro. It features an impressive AMOLED display, Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor, and more.

New Delhi:

Redmi has established itself as a popular brand in the Indian smartphone market, especially known for its budget to mid-range flagship devices. If you're on the lookout for an affordable camera-centric smartphone, there’s good news! The Great Summer Sale is currently underway on Amazon, featuring significant discounts on the Redmi Note 13 Pro. This smartphone boasts an impressive 200-megapixel camera setup, making headlines since its launch thanks to its exceptional features. It's equipped with a robust processor and a powerful camera system, making it a perfect choice for content creators who enjoy shooting videos.

Redmi Note 13 Pro discount

During Amazon's Great Summer Sale, you can snag the Redmi Note 13 Pro for just Rs 15,000! The original price for this device, particularly the 256GB variant, is listed at Rs 30,999. However, with the current sale, you can take advantage of a whopping 36 percent discount, bringing the price down to only Rs 19,832.

Even after the substantial price drop, there’s more good news for budget-conscious buyers. Amazon is offering a cashback of Rs 991 along with the option to pay with a monthly EMI of just Rs 971. Additionally, if you're looking to save further, the sale includes an exchange offer. By trading in your old phone, you could receive up to Rs 18,600 off the price.

The actual amount you receive will depend on the working condition and physical state of your old device. So, even with a potential saving of Rs 5,000, you could walk away with this 200-megapixel smartphone for as low as Rs 15,000!

Redmi Note 13 Pro specifications

The Redmi Note 13 Pro features a stylish glass back and frame, along with a vibrant 6.67-inch AMOLED display. The screen supports a 120Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision, and can reach brightness levels of up to 1800 nits, safeguarded by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. Out of the box, it runs on Android 13 and is powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage.

For photography enthusiasts, it includes a triple camera setup comprising a 200-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor, along with a 16-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls. To keep you powered throughout the day, the Redmi Note 13 Pro is equipped with a 5100mAh battery that supports 67W fast charging.

