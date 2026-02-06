Samsung officially stops rolling out updates for a Galaxy S Series smartphone Samsung has ended software and security updates for the Galaxy S21 series. The 2021 flagship lineup has been removed from the quarterly update list, making it vulnerable to security risks and prompting users to consider upgrading.

New Delhi:

Samsung has discontinued software support for another premium smartphone lineup. The Galaxy S21 series, launched in 2021 with Android 11, will no longer receive quarterly software updates. Samsung has officially removed the series from its list of devices eligible for regular updates.

The company has not rolled out any new operating system update for the Galaxy S21 series since last year, meaning the Android 16 update has not been released for these devices.

Samsung Galaxy S21 removed from update schedule

Earlier, Samsung had shifted the Galaxy S21 series from monthly to quarterly updates. Now, the smartphones have also been removed from the quarterly update list. This marks the end of official software support for the Galaxy S21 lineup.

Notably, this is the last Samsung flagship series to receive a shorter update cycle. The company now offers up to seven years of security updates for its newer flagship smartphones.

What this means for Galaxy S21 users

Galaxy S21 series users will no longer receive security patches or software updates. Without regular security updates, these devices are more vulnerable to cyber threats, which could put users’ personal data at risk.

Samsung advises users to consider upgrading to a newer smartphone model for better security and long-term software support.

Upgrade options for users

The Samsung Galaxy S26 series is expected to launch later this month, though the company has not officially confirmed the date. Galaxy S21 users can also consider upgrading to the Galaxy S25 series, which was launched last year and is eligible for seven years of security updates.

Reports suggest that the launch date for the event has surfaced, indicating an unveiling as early as February. Multiple South Korean media outlets claim the Galaxy Unpacked event could take place toward the end of the month. If these reports hold true, Samsung may also introduce new audio products alongside the Galaxy S26 series at the event.