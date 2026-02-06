iPhone 17e may launch earlier than expected; processor and charging details surface Apple may launch the iPhone 17e on February 19. Leaks suggest Dynamic Island, MagSafe, upgraded chipset options, improved charging features, and a 48MP rear camera, making it a notable upgrade over the iPhone 16e.

New Delhi:

The iPhone 17e could launch earlier than expected, with Apple reportedly planning to release its affordable iPhone later this month in February. Several details about the device have surfaced online, pointing to notable upgrades. The iPhone 17e is expected to succeed the iPhone 16e, which was launched last year, and may bring improvements across features, performance and charging. Information related to its chipset and charging capabilities has reportedly emerged via a German website.

iPhone 17e launch timeline

Apple may launch its budget-friendly iPhone on February 19. Notably, the iPhone 16e was also introduced around the same time last year.

According to German publication Macwelt, the Cupertino-based company could unveil the iPhone 17e on February 19. However, Apple has not officially confirmed any details about the upcoming launch.

Meanwhile, Google is also set to launch its affordable Pixel 10a on February 18, with pre-orders opening the same day.

Expected feature upgrades on iPhone 17e

Leaked details suggest that the iPhone 17e may feature Dynamic Island, marking the first time the notch design is removed from this series. The device is also expected to support MagSafe charging.

In terms of performance, the iPhone 17e could be powered by either the A18 Pro or A19 chipset. It may also include the C1X chip, which is expected to enhance multitasking performance. This modem was previously introduced in the iPhone Air.

Charging, camera and security features

The upcoming iPhone 17e is expected to support Qi wireless charging, along with 7.5W reverse wireless charging. It may also offer 25W wired fast charging.

On the camera front, the phone is expected to feature a 48MP rear camera, with a single camera setup on the back. A 12MP front camera is likely to handle selfies and video calls.

The device is also expected to come without Touch ID, indicating support for Face ID authentication.