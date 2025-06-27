Samsung launches new Galaxy smartphone with triple camera, bigger battery for Rs 16,500 Samsung Galaxy M36 5G has been launched in India with a new camera design and strong features, including a powerful 5000mAh battery.

New Delhi:

Samsung has introduced its latest budget-friendly 5G smartphone in India, the Galaxy M36 5G. Set to go on sale during the Prime Day Sale on Amazon next month, this new device boasts impressive features, including a robust 5,000mAh battery. As an upgrade to last year's Galaxy M35 5G, the M36 includes a notable redesign of its camera setup.

Samsung Galaxy M36 India price and availability

This smartphone is available in a single configuration: 6GB RAM paired with 128GB of storage. It has a launch price of Rs 22,999, but an introductory offer brings it down to Rs 16,499. While only one variant has been announced so far, there may be additional options available in the future, although official details from the company are still pending.

You can purchase the Galaxy M36 5G not only through Samsung's official store but also on Amazon, where a dedicated page has been created detailing the phone’s price and features. The sale is set to commence on July 12. This model comes in three stylish colours: Orange Hedge, Siren Green, and Velvet Black.

Samsung Galaxy M36 5G features

The Galaxy M36 features a 6.7-inch Full HD Plus Super AMOLED display, offering a smooth viewing experience with its 120Hz refresh rate. Protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus Plus, the display adopts a classic waterdrop notch design.

At the back, you'll find a versatile triple camera setup, highlighted by a 50MP main camera with optical image stabilization (OIS). Additionally, it includes an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro sensor. For selfies and video calls, a 13MP front camera is also provided. Users can enjoy features like 4K video recording, night mode, and low-light video capabilities.

Under the hood, the Galaxy M36 5G is powered by Samsung's in-house Exynos 1380 processor and runs on OneUI 15, based on Android 7. The company promises up to six years of operating system upgrades with this device. Users can also take advantage of various AI features based on Google Gemini, such as Circle-to-Search, Gemini Live, and AI Select. Finally, the phone supports 25W USB Type-C charging, complemented by its powerful 5,000mAh battery.

