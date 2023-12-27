Wednesday, December 27, 2023
     
Samsung introduces Galaxy A15 5G and A25 5G in India: What sets them apart? DEETS here

Samsung introduces Galaxy A15 5G and Galaxy A25 5G smartphones in India, offering affordable options with features like Super-AMOLED displays, advanced cameras, and the new Samsung Wallet.

Vishal Upadhyay Written By: Vishal Upadhyay New Delhi Updated on: December 27, 2023 14:27 IST
Image Source : SAMSUNG Samsung brings Galaxy A15 5G and A25 5G in India

Samsung has launched the Galaxy A15 5G and Galaxy A25 5G smartphones in India, catering to the mid-range segment. Galaxy A15 5G, available in Blue Black, Blue, and Light Blue, is priced at Rs 22,499 for the (8GB+256GB) variant and Rs 19,499 for the (8GB+128GB) variant. Cashback offers are available with SBI cards.

Aditya Babbar, Senior Director, Mobile Business, Samsung India, stated, "Galaxy A25 5G and Galaxy A15 5G take the legacy of Galaxy A series forward with a superior camera and a host of photo-editing features for users to capture and edit on-the-go and produce creations.”

Galaxy A25 5G Pricing and Color Options

Galaxy A25 5G, offered in Blue Black, Blue, and Yellow, comes at Rs 29,999 for the (8GB+256GB) version and Rs 26,999 for the (8GB+128GB) variant, with cashback options for SBI cardholders.

Key Features of Galaxy A25 5G

  • Super-AMOLED display with Vision Booster technology
  • Exynos 1280 processor
  • 50MP triple camera setup with advanced photo-editing features
  • 5000mAh battery
  • Security tools like Knox Vault

Galaxy A15 5G Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6100+

Galaxy A15 5G, succeeding Galaxy A14 5G, India’s top-selling 5G smartphone (as per Counterpoint Research), runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ processor.

Different Designs

Galaxy A15 5G features a back panel with a haze finish, while Galaxy A25 5G sports a glossy prism pattern back panel.

Display 

Both devices offer a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with Vision Booster technology, ensuring smooth, bright, and vivid viewing experiences. The display features a 90Hz refresh rate and a low blue light display for reduced eye strain.

Camera Capabilities

According to the company, Galaxy A15 5G boasts a 50MP triple camera setup with VDIS to reduce blur or distortion in videos from unsteady or shaky movements. Galaxy A25 5G features a 50MP (OIS) triple camera setup for high-resolution, shake-free photos and videos, complemented by a 13MP front camera for clear selfies.

Innovative Samsung Wallet

Both Galaxy A15 5G and A25 5G introduce the all-new Samsung Wallet which provides users with a seamless experience to store IDs and enhancing payment convenience.

