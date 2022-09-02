Samsung got 1 lakh pre-booking for the new foldable smartphones in India: Know the offers

Follow us on Image Source : SAMSUNG Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 and Fold4

Samsung has reported receiving a record of over one lakh pre-booking orders for its recently launched Galaxy Z Fold4 and Galaxy Z Flip4 foldable smartphones in India.

The company stated that the fourth generation of Galaxy Z foldable smartphones has broken the preorder records of last year, indicating that Indian customers are very much interested in the new devices.

s the pre-booking phase has ended now, Indian customers could buy the new Galaxy Z Fold4 and Flip4 handset across the official website of Samsung and at all the leading offline and online stores in the country.

Raju Pullan, Senior Vice President, Mobile Business, Samsung India said, "Every year, our latest foldable outsell the previous generation, and the fourth generation pre-books results foreshadow mainstream demand for the foreseeable future."

Raju Pullan further added, "As the leader in this category, we can't wait for our customers to get their devices beginning today and experience the latest innovations and refinements on the Galaxy Z series."

Samsung has recently expanded its retail network for Fold4 and Flip4 smartphones, taking the premium smartphones to around 10,000 cities of the country, including tier-2 towns and beyond.

Galaxy Z Flip4 smartphone is priced at Rs 89,999 for 8GB+128GB variant and Rs 94,999 for 8GB+256GB variant. It is available in Graphite, Bora Purple and Pink Gold colours

Bespoke Edition which offers glass colours and frame options will be available on Samsung Live and Samsung Exclusive Stores for Rs 97,999.

Galaxy Z Fold4 is priced at Rs 154,999 for 12GB+256GB variant and Rs 164,999 for 12GB+512GB variant. It is available in Graygreen, Phantom Black and Beige colours.

Consumers can purchase the 12GB RAM + 1TB storage variant from Samsung Live exclusively and Samsung exclusive stores at a price point of Rs 1,84,999, stated Samsung.

Also, people who will be purchasing the Galaxy Z Fold4 will further get the new Galaxy Watch4 Classic 46mm BT, worth Rs 34,999 at Rs 2,999.

Furthermore, customers can also redeem Rs 8,000 cashback by using an HDFC credit or debit card or could avail upgrade bonus of Rs 8,000.

Those who are purchasing the Galaxy Z Flip4 will get Galaxy Watch4 Classic 42mm BT worth Rs 31,999 at Rs 2,999, according to the company.

Samsung led the broader smartphone market with a 22 per cent value market share in the first six months of the year.

Inputs from IANS

