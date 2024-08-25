Sunday, August 25, 2024
     
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim rumoured to launch in September: What to expect?

Samsung has scheduled the launch of a new foldable smartphone from the company on September 25 (2024). The company is planning to unveil the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim with a limited release to selected countries.

Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: August 25, 2024 18:23 IST
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim
Image Source : SAMSUNG Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim

Samsung is reportedly gearing up to launch its latest foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim in its home country- South Korea. This new device is expected to have a slimmer design than the existing Galaxy Z Fold series and will feature a book-style foldable design. As per recent reports, the company is planning to unleash the device in September, followed by a limited release in select international markets.

Expected launch date and markets

According to a report by the South Korean publication Chosun Daily, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim is anticipated to debut on September 25 in South Korea. Following its initial launch, the device may soon be made available in China. 

Sad news for Indians

However, it looks like Samsung has decided on a highly selective release strategy for this model, as major markets like:

  • India
  • Singapore
  • The US
  • The UK 

Above mentioned countries will reportedly not be included in the rollout. 

Due to this limited availability, the production numbers are expected to be low, with estimates suggesting only 400,000 to 500,000 units will be manufactured.

About the upcoming foldable smartphone 

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim is rumoured to feature some notable upgrades over its predecessors. The Dutch publication Galaxy Club reports that the foldable smartphone might include a 5-megapixel front camera on the main display, an improvement from the 4-megapixel camera found on the standard Galaxy Z Fold 6. 

Meanwhile, the cover display camera is expected to retain the same 10-megapixel sensor, and the 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera from previous models may also be carried over.

Expected specifications and design

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim is also rumoured to have a titanium backplate, a design choice that presents challenges due to the complexity of fabricating the hinge system and the backplate itself. True to its ‘Slim’ name, the device is expected to be thinner than the standard Galaxy Z Fold 6, with a reported width of just 11.5mm when folded.

With these potential enhancements and a unique design, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim could become a standout in the foldable smartphone market, even with its limited availability.

