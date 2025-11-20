Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+ India launch teased: Expected price, specs and key features Samsung has officially teased the India launch of the Galaxy Tab A11+, an upgraded version of the Tab A11 with a more powerful chipset, Android 16, and DeX support. The tablet, already launched globally, features an 11-inch 90Hz display, MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset, and a 7,040mAh battery.

New Delhi:

Samsung has confirmed that the Galaxy Tab A11+ is coming to India very soon. The company on Thursday published the first teaser of the upcoming tablet, suggesting it will arrive anytime now. The Tab A11+, to begin with, was launched in September for international markets as an enhanced "Plus" version of the regular Galaxy Tab A11.

Global model: What Samsung has already revealed

Galaxy Tab A11+ is fitted with a few upgrades over the regular A11. So, this device will boast an 11-inch FHD+ WUXGA display and a 90Hz refresh rate for smoother visuals during entertainment and productivity. It also runs Samsung's latest One UI 8.0 skin based on Android 16, along with DeX mode support to provide users with a desktop-like experience.

It also features AI capabilities with Google Gemini and Circle to Search with Google, including a 5MP front camera for video calls. It supports up to 7 years of OS updates and security patches for long-term usability.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+: Expected Price in India

Global pricing has mostly been a good indicator of what to expect in the Indian market. The Tab A11+ sells in Wi-Fi and 5G variants, with the following global pricing:

128GB Wi-Fi: £249 (approx. Rs 29,000)

256GB Wi-Fi: £299 (approx. Rs 34,800)

128GB 5G: £299

256GB 5G: £349 (approx. Rs 40,700)

The tablet will be offered in silver and grey colour options.

Samsung will most likely align Indian pricing in the same bracket. Specifications: Display, Performance, Camera, and Battery. Under the hood, the Galaxy Tab A11+ features an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset paired with either 6GB or 8GB RAM.

It comes in both 128GB/256GB storage options, further expandable to 2TB using a microSD card. It has an 11-inch FHD+ (1920×1200) TFT LCD WUXGA display with a 90Hz refresh rate.

The device has a 7,040mAh battery with 25W fast charging. For optics, the tablet comes with an 8MP rear camera with autofocus and a 5MP front shooter for selfies and video meetings. Other features include quad stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, a USB-C (USB 2.0) port, optional 5G, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, and GPS (5G model only).

A Strong Mid-Range Offering for Indian Buyers. Thus, the large display, updated OS, improved chipset, and long software support on the Galaxy Tab A11+ might attract students, entertainment users, and budget tablet buyers in India.