Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra leak suggests faster wireless charging and larger display According to a recent leak, the Samsung Galaxy S26 series could feature fast wireless charging support. Some models from the series can also get larger display.

New Delhi:

The Samsung Galaxy S26 series—reportedly set for launch on February 25, 2026—is already the subject of numerous online leaks despite Samsung's silence on the development and features. The series is expected to include the Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+, and Galaxy S26 Ultra.

Contradicting a recent report that the Galaxy S26 Ultra may not support fast wired charging, a new leak suggests the entire S26 series could feature an upgrade to fast wireless charging. Furthermore, one tipster has shared dimensions indicating that the standard Galaxy S26 may have a larger display than its predecessor.

Wireless charging upgrade anticipated

Citing industry sources, South Korean publication ETNews reports that the Galaxy S26 series will feature significantly faster wireless charging than the Galaxy S25 lineup.

The flagship Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to support 25W wireless charging.

The Galaxy S26+ and vanilla Galaxy S26 may feature 20W wireless fast charging.

If confirmed, this would be the first upgrade to wireless charging speeds for Samsung's flagship Galaxy S series in six years, as every model from the Galaxy S20 through the S25 lineup supported only 15W wireless charging. A separate recent report also suggested that the Galaxy S26 Ultra and Galaxy S26 could support 45W and 25W wired fast charging, respectively.

Possible dimensions and display sizes

Tipster Ice Universe posted on X, sharing the possible sizes of the new handsets:

Model Height Width Thickness Galaxy S26 Ultra 163.6 mm 78.1 mm 7.9 mm Galaxy S26+ 158.4 mm 75.8 mm 7.3 mm Galaxy S26 149.4 mm 71.5 mm 6.9 mm

The leaker also shared the display sizes of the upcoming handsets. The standard Galaxy S26 is expected to feature a slightly larger 6.3-inch screen, compared to the 6.2-inch display on the Galaxy S25. However, the Galaxy S26 Ultra (6.9 inches) and Galaxy S26+ (6.7 inches) are expected to retain the same display sizes as their S25 predecessors.

