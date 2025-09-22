Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra price slashed by Rs 58,000: Find out new price and festive offers The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra has received a massive price drop, making this flagship phone available for up to Rs 58,000 less than its original launch price. Additional bank discounts and other special offers are also available.

New Delhi:

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra has received a significant price cut, making it available at its lowest price ever. The flagship phone, which features a 200MP camera, can now be purchased for up to Rs 58,000 less than its launch price.

The new discounted price is available on Amazon, Flipkart, and Samsung's official website. Additional offers include bank discounts, no-cost EMI options, and exchange offers. This price reduction is part of Samsung's festive season promotions, which also include discounts on other smartphones in its lineup.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra price cut

Launch Price: Rs 1,29,999 (starting price)

New Price: Rs 71,999 (starting price)

The Samsung Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 FE have also received significant price cuts:

Samsung Galaxy S24:

Launch Price: Rs 74,999 (starting price)

New Price: Rs 39,999 (starting price)

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE:

Launch Price: Rs 59,999 (starting price)

New Price: Rs 29,999 (starting price)

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra features

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Features Display 6.7-inch, AMOLED, 120Hz Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gem 3 Storage 16GB, 1TB Battery 5000mAh, 45W Camera 200MP + 50MP + 12MP + 10MP, 12MP OS Android 14

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra boasts a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with a resolution of 3120 x 1440 pixels and a 120Hz high refresh rate. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, coupled with up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of internal storage. The phone also supports the S-Pen.

For photography, it features a quad-rear camera system: a 200MP main camera, a 50MP, a 12MP, and a 10MP camera. A 12MP front-facing camera is available for selfies and video calls. The device is equipped with a 5000mAh battery that supports 45W wired and wireless charging. It runs on OneUI 6, based on Android 14.

