Amazon Diwali sale: Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra now available for less than Rs 75,000

Diwali festivities are in full swing, and it is a perfect time to upgrade to any device- mobile, speaker, electronics and more. Online shopping has gone up for people across the country, especially for premium gadgets. If you are looking for a high-end smartphone for yourself, then here is the time. Samsung has slashed the price of its flagship model, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 256GB on Amazon and offering a discount of 50 per cent on this premium handset, certainly making it one of the most attractive deals this festive season.

Discounted price on Amazon’s Diwali sale

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 256GB, which was originally priced at Rs 1,49,999, is now available for just Rs 74,999 on Amazon’s Great Indian Festival Sale. This handset is perfect for those who are looking for strong camera muscle on the device along with multitasking capabilities with top-notch performance.

Additional Bank and exchange offers

On top of the flat 50 per cent discount, Amazon is offering bank and exchange offers to sweeten the deal. Customers could purchase this smartphone on a monthly EMI starting at Rs 7,000. Furthermore, Amazon is also providing exchange offers that can further reduce the price by up to Rs 53,000, depending on the condition of your old phone.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G: Specifications

Display: 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X with 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, and peak brightness of 1200 nits. Protected: The display is protected by 0orilla Glass Victus 2 protection for additional durability. Processor: The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, which ensures a smooth and high-speed performance. Memory and storage: The device comes with up to 12GB of RAM and 1TB of storage option. Camera: The handset is equipped with a 200MP quad-camera setup (200MP+10MP+10MP+12MP) on the rear end and a 12MP front shooter for video calls and selfies. Battery: The device is backed by a 5,000 mAh battery and supports 45W fast charging support, ensuring your device lasts throughout the day.

