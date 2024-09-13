Samsung Galaxy S23 FE, Galaxy A35 get discount up to Rs 17,000: Here's where to buy

Follow us on Image Source : SAMSUNG Samsung Galaxy S23 FE, Galaxy A35

Samsung is gearing up to launch its Samsung Galaxy S24 FE smartphone. Ahead of its launch, Samsung has reduced the price of its two popular smartphones. Samsung Galaxy S23 FE and Samsung Galaxy A35 smartphones are currently available with discounts up to Rs 17,000. In addition to this, interested buyers can also avail exchange offers while purchasing these smartphones. Here are all the details you need to know.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE discount

The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE was launched in India on October 4, 2023. During the launch, the smartphone was available for Rs 59,999. The smartphone is now listed for Rs 54,999 on Samsung’s website. Interested butters can avail Rs 17,000 instant discount on the purchase of this smartphone. This will reduce the price of the smartphone to Rs 37,999.

In addition to this, buyers can also save Rs 25,000 by exchanging their old smartphone for Samsung Galaxy S23 FE.

Samsung Galaxy A35 discount

The Samsung Galaxy A35 was launched in India on March 10, 2023. The smartphone was initially priced at Rs 30,999. However, interested buyers can avail of a Rs 5,000 instant discount with SBI, ICICI, and HDFC credit cards, bringing the price down to Rs 25,999. Additionally, buyers can save Rs 20,000 by exchanging their old smartphone for the Samsung Galaxy A35.

Meanwhile, Samsung Electronics is planning to cut up to 30 percent of its overseas staff in certain divisions, with reductions in sales and marketing staff by about 15 percent and administrative staff by up to 30 percent. The job cuts will impact positions across the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Africa, and are expected to be executed by the end of the year. The details and scope of the job cuts remain confidential, and it is unclear how many employees will be affected and which countries and business units will be most impacted.

ALSO READ: Delhi Metro rollouts digital smart card: Here's how to use it