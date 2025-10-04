Samsung Galaxy A07, Galaxy F07, and Galaxy M07 4G launched in India: Details here The Samsung Galaxy A07, Galaxy F07, and Galaxy M07 4G models all feature a 6.7-inch HD LCD screen, a MediaTek Helio G99 chipset, a 50-megapixel main camera, and a 5,000mAh battery.

New Delhi:

Samsung has simultaneously launched three new smartphones in India, adding new models to its popular Galaxy A, F, and M series. These newly introduced Samsung Galaxy A07, Galaxy F07, and Galaxy M07 4G share a strikingly similar set of specifications, including a 6.7-inch HD LCD screen, the MediaTek Helio G99 chipset, a 50-megapixel main camera, and a 5,000mAh battery. The primary distinctions between the three smartphones are their price points and available colours.

Samsung Galaxy A07, Galaxy F07, and Galaxy M07 4G India price and availability

All three handsets feature a single configuration: 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage.

Model Price (in Rs) Key Availability Colours Samsung Galaxy M07 4G Rs 6,999 Amazon-exclusive Black Samsung Galaxy F07 4G Rs 7,699 Flipkart Green Samsung Galaxy A07 4G Rs 8,999 Samsung Online Store Black, Green, and Light Violet

Samsung Galaxy A07, Galaxy F07, and Galaxy M07 4G specifications

The new Samsung handsets share an identical set of features and specifications:

Display: They sport a 6.7-inch HD+ (720 x 1,600 pixels) PLS LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate.

Processor and Storage: Powering the devices is an octa-core MediaTek Helio G99 chipset, with storage expandable up to 2TB via a microSD card.

Software: The phones run on Android 15-based One UI 7 and are promised to receive six major OS upgrades and six years of security updates.

Cameras: All models feature a dual rear camera system consisting of a 50-megapixel main camera (f/1.8) and a 2-megapixel f/2.4 depth sensor. For selfies and video calls, there is an 8-megapixel front camera.

Battery and Charging: Each phone packs a robust 5,000mAh battery with 25W wired fast charging support.

Build: The handsets measure 167.4 x 77.4 x 7.6mm, weigh 184g, and are IP54-rated for dust and water resistance.

ALSO READ: OnePlus 15 global launch date leaked ahead of China debut