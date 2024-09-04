Samsung Galaxy A06 with stunning features launch in India for under Rs 10,000: Check details

Follow us on Image Source : SAMSUNG Samsung Galaxy A06

Samsung has launched a new affordable smartphone in the Indian market. The South Korean company's market share has decreased significantly compared to earlier, prompting the launch of this new budget-friendly phone. The newly launched Samsung Galaxy A06 is expected to compete with the budget offerings from Chinese brands like Xiaomi, Realme, and Vivo. Some of the key highlights of this smartphone include MediaTek Helio G85 chipset, a 6.7-inch HD+ screen, a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit, and 25W wired fast charging. Here are all the details you need to know about the newly launched Samsung Galaxy A06.

Samsung Galaxy A06 India price and availability

The Samsung Galaxy A06 comes in Black, Gold, and Light Blue colour options. It is available in India at a starting price of Rs. 9,999 for the 4GB + 64GB model and Rs. 11,499 for the 4GB + 128GB variant. It can be purchased from the Samsung India website.

Samsung Galaxy A06 specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A06 features a 6.7-inch HD+ (720 x 1,600 pixels) PLS LCD screen. It runs on an octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 processor paired with 4GB of RAM and offers up to 128GB of internal storage, expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card. The phone comes with Android 14-based One UI 6.

In terms of cameras, the Samsung Galaxy A06 is equipped with a dual rear camera setup, consisting of a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor along with an LED flash unit. The front-facing camera has an 8-megapixel sensor.

The Galaxy A06 boasts a 5,000mAh battery with support for 25W wired fast charging. Connectivity options include dual 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a USB Type-C port. It also features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security.

ALSO READ: BSNL under Rs 250 affordable plans offer unlimited benefits to new subscribers