ONDC launches Saarthi App to help businesses build multilingual buyer platforms

The Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) has reportedly announced the launch of 'Saarthi', a reference application which has been designed to assist businesses in creating customised multilingual buyer apps.

Developed together with Bhashini, an AI-driven language translation tool, the Saarthi app will offer advanced multilingual features for a more inclusive digital commerce experience to ONDC participants.

The application initially supports 5 languages-

Hindi English Marathi Bangla Tamil

It plans to scale up to all 22 languages provided by Bhashini.

This will ensure that businesses can offer a personalised and localised shopping experience, breaking down language barriers and enhancing accessibility for users across India.

T Koshy, MD and CEO at ONDC said, “The launch of Saarthi is a pivotal development in our journey towards a more inclusive digital commerce landscape. By providing a reference application that enables businesses to create multilingual buyer apps, we are breaking down language barriers and opening up new avenues for engagement and growth."

“This initiative aligns with our commitment to democratise access to e-commerce, ensuring that businesses of all sizes can connect with customers across India’s diverse linguistic spectrum,” Koshy said.

Further, the multilingual features of Saarthi, including real-time translation, transliteration, and voice recognition will allow businesses to expand market reach, enabling companies to tap into new regions and increase customer acquisition.

Personalised user experiences enhance customer engagement and loyalty, while the application’s competitive features provide a unique value proposition.

“Collaborating with ONDC on Saarthi underscores Bhashini’s dedication to overcoming language barriers in digital commerce,” said Amitabh Nag, CEO at Bhashini.

The intuitive, localised experience can also lead to higher conversion rates and reduced support costs, streamlining operations and boosting revenue. Overall, these features are particularly beneficial for reaching underserved regions and communities where language barriers have historically hindered e-commerce adoption, ONDC said.

