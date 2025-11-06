Room heater warning: Avoid this dangerous mistake that causes huge damage If you're planning to buy a heater, be sure to keep these important safety measures in mind before using it.

New Delhi:

Winter has begun and while it's not cold enough for a heater yet, the coming months likely will be. If you already own one, take it out now and thoroughly check the wiring, plug, and heating elements to ensure they are working correctly.

If you don't have a heater but are planning to buy one, keep these crucial safety points in mind before you use it:

Key safety guidelines for room heater:

Ensure Ventilation: When operating a heater, never completely seal the room. Leave a window or door slightly ajar for ventilation. Without fresh air, oxygen levels will decrease, which can cause breathing difficulties.

Maintain a Stable, Level Surface: Keep the area around the heater flat and clear, and always place the unit on a level surface to prevent it from tipping over. If you place the heater on a table to elevate it (e.g., to bed level), ensure the table is sturdy and perfectly balanced. Do not use a tile or stone on top of the heater to balance it, as this is a fire hazard and blocks heat distribution.

Avoid Overnight Use: Never sleep with the heater on all night. Continuous use can lead to the accumulation of carbon monoxide and a dangerous drop in oxygen, posing a serious risk of suffocation. Numerous tragic incidents have occurred where families, unaware of the danger, died from lack of oxygen after sleeping with heaters running. Instead, pre-warm the room by turning the heater on for a few hours before bedtime, and turn it off before you fall asleep.

Keep Water Away: As an electrical heating device, a room heater must never be placed near water. Completely avoid placing the heater near a bathroom, sink, or any other water source to prevent the risk of electric shock.

Optimal Placement: Place the heater in the center of the room so it can heat the area evenly. Also, avoid placing it too close to your body to prevent skin burns.

Protect Children: Always keep room heaters out of the reach of children. Warn them in advance not to approach the unit. For very young children, ensure they are securely away from the heater before you turn it on.

