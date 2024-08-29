Reliance AGM 2024: From Jio AI cloud to Jio Brain, here's everything announced at the event

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Reliance AGM

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) held its 47th annual general meeting (AGM) today on August 29. During the event, RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani addressed shareholders and shared his vision for the company's diverse businesses, including energy and entertainment. During his address, the chairman referred to Reliance as a deep tech company. He mentioned that the company has integrated innovative technology into every aspect of its business and has established AI-native digital infrastructure for all Reliance businesses.

Jio mobile services

The chairman stated that Reliance's digital business, Jio, now handles 8 percent of mobile traffic and offers data at 1/4th of the global average price. He also mentioned that Jio users consume an average of 30GB per month, representing a 33 percent increase in data traffic. The infrastructure of Jio is powered by the company's technology, and 85 percent of the country's 5G radio cells belong to Jio, serving over 13 crore users.

During the meeting, Mukesh Ambani said Jio Bharat entry level 4G phones are priced lower than 2G phones. He also said that Reliance looks to add 100 million home broadband customers on JioAirFiber, while also targeting 20 million small and medium businesses.

Jio Brain

Mukesh Ambani emphasised the importance of AI in their operations and announced the development of Jio Brain, a suite of AI tools for the Indian market.

"Jio Brain empowers us to expedite the integration of AI throughout Jio, leading to quicker decision-making, more precise predictions, and a deeper understanding of customer requirements. We are also leveraging Jio Brain to catalyse a similar transformation within other Reliance operating companies, expediting their AI journey as well," stated Ambani.

Jio AI cloud

Mukesh Ambani has announced the Jio AI Cloud welcome offer, which includes up to 100 GB of free cloud storage. This offer allows users to securely store and access photos, videos, documents, and other digital content. Ambani also promised to provide the most affordable prices in the market for users requiring even higher storage. The company is planning to launch the Jio AI Cloud Welcome offer starting from Diwali this year.

Jio TvOS

Akash Ambani introduced Jio TvOS, which is fully intergrated with Jio Home, a home-grown operating system for the Jio Set Top Box. Jio TvOS supports cutting-edge home entertainment features such as Ultra HD 4K video, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos. In addition, he also unveiled JioTV+ which brings together live TV, on-demand shows, and apps in one platform. JioTV+ provides access to over 860 live TV channels in High Definition, as well as the best content from apps like Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, and Hotstar.

Jio Phonecall AI

Jio Phonecall AI can record and store any call in Jio Cloud and automatically transcribe it. It can also summarize the call and translate it into another language.

