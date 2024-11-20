Redmi's latest 5G smartphone, priced at Rs 8,499, challenges rivals with impressive features

Follow us on Image Source : REDMI Redmi A4 5G

Redmi has unveiled its most affordable 5G smartphone in India, designed specifically with the needs of Indian users in mind. As a sub-brand of Xiaomi, Redmi is ramping up the competition against brands like Samsung, Vivo, Oppo, and Realme by introducing this budget-friendly option. Furthermore, Redmi is gearing up to launch its new Note 14 series, which is set to hit the Indian market next month in December. This series has already made its debut in the domestic market and was showcased at the India Mobile Congress held last month.

Redmi A4 5G India price and availability

The Redmi A4 5G comes in two storage configurations: 4GB RAM + 64GB and 4GB RAM + 128GB. The starting price for the base model is Rs 8,499, while the higher-end variant is priced at Rs 9,499. The first sale of this smartphone will take place on November 27 on Mi.com and various e-commerce platforms. Buyers can choose from two attractive colour options: Sparkle Purple and Stary Black.

Redmi A4 5G specifications

This affordable 5G smartphone features a vibrant 6.88-inch display that boasts a 120Hz high refresh rate. The design includes a waterdrop notch, with a resolution of 1640 x 720 pixels and a peak brightness of up to 600 nits.

Notably, the Redmi A4 5G is the first smartphone in India to be equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 processor. It offers 4GB of RAM and internal storage options up to 128GB, which can be expanded by an additional 1TB using a microSD card. This phone holds an IP52 rating, and its RAM can be virtually extended by an additional 4GB.

Powered by a robust 5,160mAh battery, the Redmi A4 5G supports 18W USB Type-C fast charging, and it includes a 33W charger in the box. The device runs on HyperOS, based on Android 14. It sports a single rear-camera setup featuring a 50MP main camera, alongside a 5MP front-facing selfie camera. For added security, the phone is equipped with a side-mounted physical fingerprint sensor.

