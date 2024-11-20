Redmi Note 14 series launching soon in India: What to expect?

Follow us on Image Source : XIAOMI/X Redmi Note 14 series

Xiaomi, one of the popular smartphone brands from China has hinted at the imminent launch of its Redmi Note 14 series in India. The news became official when the teaser on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter) featured the caption, "Ready for a noteworthy reveal?" which suggests that the company has been announcing a new device which is labelled to be ‘coming soon.’

Redmi Note 14 Series: Features

The upcoming series will be launched in China in September 2024 and includes the Redmi Note 14, Note 14 Pro, and Note 14 Pro+. Indian variants are expected to retain similar features.

Redmi Note 14

The device will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Ultra processor

It will come in a 6.67-inch FHD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate

The handset will feature a 50MP primary shooter and a 2MP macro shooter

The smartphone is backed by a 5,110 mAh battery with 45W fast charging support

Redmi Note 14 Pro

The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultra processor

It comes with a 6.67-inch OLED display with 120Hz.

It supports Dolby Vision, HDR10+ for visual experience

For photography, it comes with a 50MP (OIS) shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide shooter and a 2MP macro lens.

The device will further feature a 20MP camera on the front

It will be backed by a 5,500mAh battery with 45W charging

Redmi Note 14 Pro+

The smartphone will be powered by a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset

It will come with a 6.67-inch OLED display, protected with an IP68-rated Gorilla Glass Victus 2

For photography, it will come with a 50MP OIS shooter, a 50MP portrait shooter, and an 8MP ultra-wide shooter. On the front, it will come with a 20MP shooter

The smartphone is backed by a 6,200 mAh battery with 90W fast charging support

The company’s teaser has already built up the excitement for its popular Note series, known for balancing price and features. The exact launch date and pricing are yet to be announced.

