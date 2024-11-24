Redmi Note 13 5G 256GB variant gets massive price cut on Flipkart ahead of Redmi Note 14 Series launch

Follow us on Image Source : REDMI Redmi Note 13 5G

Flipkart has rolled out an amazing offer for Xiaomi enthusiasts. If you're a Xiaomi fan considering the purchase of a new smartphone, here is some great news for you. Xiaomi has a fantastic range of smartphones across different segments, and they’ve significantly reduced the price of the mid-range flagship, the Redmi Note 13 5G. Xiaomi's sub-brand Redmi consistently delivers impressive phones with great features at budget-friendly prices. The Redmi Note 13 5G stands out with a powerful chipset and an excellent camera setup.

Redmi Note 13 5G discount

If you engage in heavy tasks like OTT streaming or gaming, the Redmi Note 13 5G is sure to impress. With a generous 256GB of storage and a Mediatek processor, you can expect outstanding performance. Here’s a closer look at the available offers.

Currently, the Redmi Note 13 5G smartphone with 256GB storage is priced at Rs 24,999 on Flipkart. However, you can snag it at a remarkable 24 percent discount, bringing the price down to just Rs 18,779. If you want to save even more, there are additional bank offers to take advantage of.

Purchasing the Redmi Note 13 5G in the 256GB variant with a Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card will net you a 5 percent cashback. Additionally, there’s a bumper discount of up to Rs 1,500 for HDFC Bank cardholders. On top of that, the company is offering a special discount of Rs 2,097 for customers.

Redmi Note 13 5G features

Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 13 5G earlier this year in January. It features a plastic frame and a sleek plastic back panel. The smartphone sports a vibrant 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1000 nits. It runs on Android 13, with the option to upgrade to Android 14.

For performance, the phone is powered by the Mediatek Dimensity 6080 processor. As for storage and RAM, it offers configurations with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. For photography enthusiasts, the rear features a triple camera setup, including an impressive 108MP main camera, while a 16-megapixel front camera takes care of selfies and video calls. Plus, the 5000mAh battery supports 33W fast charging, ensuring you're always powered up.

