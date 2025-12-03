Redmi 15C 5G launches in India with Dimensity 6300 chipset, starting at Rs 12,499

A day after Oppo launched its budget smartphone, Redmi has introduced its own competitor to the Indian market. The company launched its Redmi 15C budget smartphone in the country today (December 3).
The smartphone succeeds the Redmi 14C and comes equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G processor, up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM, 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage, a 6.9-inch dot drop display, a 50MP main camera, and more.
Redmi 15C India price and availability
The Redmi 15C is offered in Dusk Purple, Moonlight Blue, and Midnight Black colours. It is available in three different RAM and storage configurations:
|Configuration
|Price (INR)
|4GB RAM + 128GB Storage
|Rs 12,499
|6GB RAM + 128GB Storage
|Rs 13,999
|8GB RAM + 128GB Storage
|Rs 15,499
The smartphone will be available for sale starting December 11 via mi.com, Amazon, and authorized Xiaomi retail stores.
Redmi 15C specifications
|Feature
|
Specification Details
|Processor
|
MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G processor (6nm process, octa-core)
|CPU
|
Cortex-A76 + Cortex-A55; Max frequency: 2.4GHz
|GPU
|Mali-G57 MC2
|Storage and RAM
|
LPDDR4X + UFS 2.2
|Configurations
|
4GB + 128GB | 6GB + 128GB | 8GB + 128GB
|RAM Extension
|
Up to 16GB total RAM (based on 8GB version)
|Expandable Storage
|
Supports up to 1TB (microSD card, sold separately)
|Dimensions
|
Length: 171.56mm, Width: 79.47mm, Thickness: 7.99mm
|Weight
|211g
|Display (Size/Type)
|
17.53 cm (6.9-inch) Dot Drop display
|Display Resolution
|
1600 x 720 (HD+)
|Refresh Rate
|Up to 120Hz
|Brightness
|
660 nits (typ), 810 nits (HBM)
|Display Features
|
Reading mode, DC dimming, 240Hz Touch sampling rate, 8-bit Color depth (16.7 million colors), 83 per cent NTSC
|Certifications
|
TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light (Software Solution), Circadian Friendly, Flicker Free Certified
|Rear Camera
|
50MP Main Camera (5P lens, f/1.8) + Auxiliary lens
|Rear Camera Modes
|
filmCamera, HDR mode, Night mode, Auto night mode, Portrait mode, Time-lapse
|Rear Video
|
1080p (1920x1080) HD video recording at 30 fps; 720p at 30 fps
|Front Camera
|8MP (f/2.0)
|Front Camera Modes
|
filmCamera, HDR mode, Soft-light ring, Portrait mode, Time-lapse, Night mode
|Front Video
|
1080p (1920x1080) HD video recording at 30 fps; 720p at 30 fps
|Battery
|6000mAh (typ)
|Charging
|
33W Charging Support (33W In-box Charger)
|Reverse Charging
|
10W Reverse Charging
|Security
|
Side fingerprint sensor, AI face unlock
|Network Slot
|
Dual SIM + microSD
|5G Bands (SA/NSA)
|
SA: n1/n3/n5/n8/n28/n40/n78; NSA: n1/n3/n40/n78/n8
|Wireless Networks
|
Wi-Fi: 2.4GHz | 5GHz, Bluetooth 5.4 (Supports AAC / SBC / LDAC)
|Other Connectivity
|
Supports FM radio (with headphone jack)
|Durability Rating
|
IP64 (Splash, Water, and Dust Resistant)
|Navigation
|
GPS | Glonass | Galileo | Beidou
|Audio
|
3.5mm headphone jack, Hi-Res Audio
|Sensors
|
Vibration motor, Accelerometer, Ambient light sensor, Virtual proximity sensor, Electric compass
|Operating System
|
HyperOS 2 with Android 15
|Update Policy
|
2 years of OS + 4 years of security updates
