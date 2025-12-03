Redmi 15C 5G launches in India with Dimensity 6300 chipset, starting at Rs 12,499 The Redmi 15C is available in three different colors and configurations and will go on sale starting December 11 via both online and offline channels.

New Delhi:

A day after Oppo launched its budget smartphone, Redmi has introduced its own competitor to the Indian market. The company launched its Redmi 15C budget smartphone in the country today (December 3).

The smartphone succeeds the Redmi 14C and comes equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G processor, up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM, 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage, a 6.9-inch dot drop display, a 50MP main camera, and more.

Redmi 15C India price and availability

The Redmi 15C is offered in Dusk Purple, Moonlight Blue, and Midnight Black colours. It is available in three different RAM and storage configurations:

Configuration Price (INR) 4GB RAM + 128GB Storage Rs 12,499 6GB RAM + 128GB Storage Rs 13,999 8GB RAM + 128GB Storage Rs 15,499

The smartphone will be available for sale starting December 11 via mi.com, Amazon, and authorized Xiaomi retail stores.

Redmi 15C specifications

Feature Specification Details Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G processor (6nm process, octa-core) CPU Cortex-A76 + Cortex-A55; Max frequency: 2.4GHz GPU Mali-G57 MC2 Storage and RAM LPDDR4X + UFS 2.2 Configurations 4GB + 128GB | 6GB + 128GB | 8GB + 128GB RAM Extension Up to 16GB total RAM (based on 8GB version) Expandable Storage Supports up to 1TB (microSD card, sold separately) Dimensions Length: 171.56mm, Width: 79.47mm, Thickness: 7.99mm Weight 211g Display (Size/Type) 17.53 cm (6.9-inch) Dot Drop display Display Resolution 1600 x 720 (HD+) Refresh Rate Up to 120Hz Brightness 660 nits (typ), 810 nits (HBM) Display Features Reading mode, DC dimming, 240Hz Touch sampling rate, 8-bit Color depth (16.7 million colors), 83 per cent NTSC Certifications TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light (Software Solution), Circadian Friendly, Flicker Free Certified Rear Camera 50MP Main Camera (5P lens, f/1.8) + Auxiliary lens Rear Camera Modes filmCamera, HDR mode, Night mode, Auto night mode, Portrait mode, Time-lapse Rear Video 1080p (1920x1080) HD video recording at 30 fps; 720p at 30 fps Front Camera 8MP (f/2.0) Front Camera Modes filmCamera, HDR mode, Soft-light ring, Portrait mode, Time-lapse, Night mode Front Video 1080p (1920x1080) HD video recording at 30 fps; 720p at 30 fps Battery 6000mAh (typ) Charging 33W Charging Support (33W In-box Charger) Reverse Charging 10W Reverse Charging Security Side fingerprint sensor, AI face unlock Network Slot Dual SIM + microSD 5G Bands (SA/NSA) SA: n1/n3/n5/n8/n28/n40/n78; NSA: n1/n3/n40/n78/n8 Wireless Networks Wi-Fi: 2.4GHz | 5GHz, Bluetooth 5.4 (Supports AAC / SBC / LDAC) Other Connectivity Supports FM radio (with headphone jack) Durability Rating IP64 (Splash, Water, and Dust Resistant) Navigation GPS | Glonass | Galileo | Beidou Audio 3.5mm headphone jack, Hi-Res Audio Sensors Vibration motor, Accelerometer, Ambient light sensor, Virtual proximity sensor, Electric compass Operating System HyperOS 2 with Android 15 Update Policy 2 years of OS + 4 years of security updates

ALSO READ: Google rolls out new features to Android 16, changes update frequency