Redmi 15C 5G launches in India with Dimensity 6300 chipset, starting at Rs 12,499

The Redmi 15C is available in three different colors and configurations and will go on sale starting December 11 via both online and offline channels.

Written By: Om Gupta
A day after Oppo launched its budget smartphone, Redmi has introduced its own competitor to the Indian market. The company launched its Redmi 15C budget smartphone in the country today (December 3).

The smartphone succeeds the Redmi 14C and comes equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G processor, up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM, 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage, a 6.9-inch dot drop display, a 50MP main camera, and more.

Redmi 15C India price and availability

The Redmi 15C is offered in Dusk Purple, Moonlight Blue, and Midnight Black colours. It is available in three different RAM and storage configurations:

Configuration Price (INR)
4GB RAM + 128GB Storage Rs 12,499
6GB RAM + 128GB Storage Rs 13,999
8GB RAM + 128GB Storage Rs 15,499

The smartphone will be available for sale starting December 11 via mi.com, Amazon, and authorized Xiaomi retail stores.

Redmi 15C specifications 

Feature
Specification Details
Processor
MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G processor (6nm process, octa-core)
CPU
Cortex-A76 + Cortex-A55; Max frequency: 2.4GHz
GPU Mali-G57 MC2
Storage and RAM
LPDDR4X + UFS 2.2
Configurations
4GB + 128GB | 6GB + 128GB | 8GB + 128GB
RAM Extension
Up to 16GB total RAM (based on 8GB version)
Expandable Storage
Supports up to 1TB (microSD card, sold separately)
Dimensions
Length: 171.56mm, Width: 79.47mm, Thickness: 7.99mm
Weight 211g
Display (Size/Type)
17.53 cm (6.9-inch) Dot Drop display
Display Resolution
1600 x 720 (HD+)
Refresh Rate Up to 120Hz
Brightness
660 nits (typ), 810 nits (HBM)
Display Features
Reading mode, DC dimming, 240Hz Touch sampling rate, 8-bit Color depth (16.7 million colors), 83 per cent NTSC
Certifications
TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light (Software Solution), Circadian Friendly, Flicker Free Certified
Rear Camera
50MP Main Camera (5P lens, f/1.8) + Auxiliary lens
Rear Camera Modes
filmCamera, HDR mode, Night mode, Auto night mode, Portrait mode, Time-lapse
Rear Video
1080p (1920x1080) HD video recording at 30 fps; 720p at 30 fps
Front Camera 8MP (f/2.0)
Front Camera Modes
filmCamera, HDR mode, Soft-light ring, Portrait mode, Time-lapse, Night mode
Front Video
1080p (1920x1080) HD video recording at 30 fps; 720p at 30 fps
Battery 6000mAh (typ)
Charging
33W Charging Support (33W In-box Charger)
Reverse Charging
10W Reverse Charging
Security
Side fingerprint sensor, AI face unlock
Network Slot
Dual SIM + microSD
5G Bands (SA/NSA)
SA: n1/n3/n5/n8/n28/n40/n78; NSA: n1/n3/n40/n78/n8
Wireless Networks
Wi-Fi: 2.4GHz | 5GHz, Bluetooth 5.4 (Supports AAC / SBC / LDAC)
Other Connectivity
Supports FM radio (with headphone jack)
Durability Rating
IP64 (Splash, Water, and Dust Resistant)
Navigation
GPS | Glonass | Galileo | Beidou
Audio
3.5mm headphone jack, Hi-Res Audio
Sensors
Vibration motor, Accelerometer, Ambient light sensor, Virtual proximity sensor, Electric compass
Operating System
HyperOS 2 with Android 15
Update Policy
2 years of OS + 4 years of security updates

ALSO READ: Google rolls out new features to Android 16, changes update frequency

