Realme Techlife Studio H1 headphones priced at Rs 4,999 launched in India

Realme has launched new headphones in India. The newly launched Realme Techlife Studio H1 wireless headphones were launched alongside the Realme P1 Speed 5G smartphone. This is the first headphones from the company in the country. Some of the key features of these headphones include LDAC Audio Codec, Hi-Res Certification, 40mm dynamic bass drivers, Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity and more. Here are all the details about these headphones you need to know.

Realme Techlife Studio H1 wireless headphones India price

The Realme Techlife Studio H1 headphones are available at a price of Rs. 4,999. However, as part of an introductory offer, you can purchase them at a discounted price of Rs. 4,499. These headphones are offered in three colours: Black, Red, and White.

They are set to be available for purchase starting from 21 October through various platforms including Realme.com, Flipkart, Amazon, Myntra, and other major retail channels.

Realme Techlife Studio H1 wireless headphones specifications

The Realme Techlife Studio H1 headphones are equipped with powerful 40mm dynamic bass drivers and advanced Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity for a seamless audio experience. These headphones have received Hi-res certification and support a variety of audio codecs including LDAC, AAC, and SBC to ensure high-quality sound reproduction.

The Realme Techlife Studio H1 headphones feature 43dB Hybrid Noise Cancellation technology, which combines feedforward and feedback microphones to effectively detect and neutralise external noise.

Additionally, these headphones are equipped with a three-level Smart ANC (Active Noise Cancellation) feature, which automatically adjusts the level of noise cancellation based on the wearer's environment or preference. The foldable design of the headphones makes them convenient to carry, and they come with integrated controls for volume, power, and ANC adjustment.

With an impedance of 32 ohms and a frequency response range of 20Hz-40,000Hz, the Realme Techlife Studio H1 headphones deliver a wide range of audio frequencies with clarity and precision. Furthermore, these headphones feature Spatial Audio Effect technology and offer an impressively low latency rate of 80ms, making them ideal for gaming and multimedia content consumption.

The Realme Techlife Studio H1 headphones are powered by a 600mAh battery, providing up to 70 hours of continuous playback on a single charge, ensuring that users can enjoy their favourite music and audio content for extended periods without needing to recharge.