Realme Narzo N61 starting at Rs 6,999 launched in India: Check specifications, availability

Image Source : REALME Realme Narzo N61

Realme has launched a new budget smartphone in India. The newly launched Realme Narzo N61 is the latest addition to Realme’s Narzo series, which also includes recently launched N63 and N65 smartphones. Realme Narzo N61 comes with an integrated metallic frame, reinforced glass, and an IP54 dust and water-resistant rating. Some of the key highlights of the smartphone include a Unisoc chipset, dual 4G standby, a 32MP main camera, and a 5MP front camera. Here are all the details you need to know about the newly launched Realme Narzo N61 smartphone.

Realme Narzo N61 India price and availability

The Realme Nazo N61 smartphone is available in blue and black colours. It is offered with two different RAM and storage combinations: 4GB+64GB and 6GB+128GB. They are priced at Rs 7,499 and 8,499. The newly launched smartphone will be available for sale via Amazon, Realme's official website and offline retail stores starting August 6, 12 PM onwards.

Interested buyers can avail flat Rs 500 discount on all the variants of this smartphone, which will reduce the effective price to Rs 6,999 for the 4GB+64GB variant and Rs 7,999 for the 6GB+128GB variant.

Realme Narzo N61 specifications

The Realme Narzo N61 is powered by a Unisoc T612 chipset coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The smartphone runs on Realme UI based on Android 14.

It features a 6.74-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1600x720 pixels, up to 90Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 560 nits.

On the camera front, it gets a 32 MP main camera at the rear and a 5MP front camera for selfies and video calls. It packs a 5000mAh battery with 10W charging support.

For connectivity, it gets dual 4G standby, 2.4GHz / 5GHz Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, a 3.5mm Headset jack and more.

