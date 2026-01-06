Realme 16 Pro Series debuts with 200MP camera and 7000mAh battery; Realme Pad 3 also unveiled

Realme has officially launched the Realme 16 Pro, Realme 16 Pro+, Realme Pad 3, and Realme Buds Air 8 TWS in India. In its first major event of the year, the Chinese tech giant unveiled the latest generation of its best-selling smartphone series alongside the budget-friendly Pad 3 tablet. Both smartphones in the 16 Pro series boast high-end specifications, including a massive 200MP camera and a 7000mAh battery, while the Pad 3 emphasises a slim design paired with long-lasting battery life.
Realme 16 Pro Series India price and availability
Realme 16 Pro pricing and offers
- Base Price: Starts at Rs 31,999 (8GB + 128GB).
- Mid-Variant: Rs 33,999 (8GB + 256GB).
- Top Variant: Rs 36,999 (12GB + 256GB).
- Launch Offer: An instant bank discount of Rs 3,000 is available.
- Colour Options: Available in Pebble Grey, Orchid Purple, and Master Gold.
Realme 16 Pro+ pricing and offers
- Base Price: Starts at Rs 39,999 (8GB + 128GB).
- Mid-Variant: Rs 41,999 (8GB + 256GB).
- Top Variant: Rs 44,999 (12GB + 256GB).
- Launch Offer: Includes an instant bank discount of Rs 4,000.
- Colour Options: Available in Master Grey, Camellia Pink, and Master Gold.
Availability and sale details
- First Sale: January 9, 2026, starting at 12:00 PM.
- Retail Platforms: Available exclusively on Flipkart and the Realme Official Website.
Realme 16 Pro Series: Key features and specifications
Both the Realme 16 Pro and 16 Pro+ are equipped with a vibrant 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display featuring a smooth 144Hz refresh rate and an integrated in-display fingerprint sensor.
Performance and hardware:
- Processors: The Realme 16 Pro+ is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4, while the standard Pro model utilises the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Max.
- Memory and Storage: Both devices offer 8GB or 128GB of RAM paired with 128GB or 256GB of internal storage.
- Durability: In a significant move for durability, the phones carry multiple resistance certifications, including IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K, making them highly resistant to water and dust.
- Battery: A massive 7000mAh battery powers both devices, supported by 80W fast wired charging.
Software and AI integration:
The series runs on Realme UI 7 (based on Android 16). Leveraging a partnership with Google, Realme has integrated several advanced Google Gemini AI features to enhance the user experience.
Camera capabilities:
- Rear Cameras: Both models feature a flagship 200MP primary sensor and 8MP secondary sensor. The Realme 16 Pro+ further distinguishes itself with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) and a dedicated 50MP portrait telephoto lens.
- Selfies: For high-quality video calls and self-portraits, both handsets are equipped with a 50MP front-facing camera.