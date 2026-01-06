Realme 16 Pro Series debuts with 200MP camera and 7000mAh battery; Realme Pad 3 also unveiled The Realme 16 Pro series has officially debuted in India alongside the Realme Pad 3 and Buds 8 TWS. The new smartphones offer premium performance, featuring a standout 200MP primary sensor and a high-capacity 7000mAh battery.

New Delhi:

Realme has officially launched the Realme 16 Pro, Realme 16 Pro+, Realme Pad 3, and Realme Buds Air 8 TWS in India. In its first major event of the year, the Chinese tech giant unveiled the latest generation of its best-selling smartphone series alongside the budget-friendly Pad 3 tablet. Both smartphones in the 16 Pro series boast high-end specifications, including a massive 200MP camera and a 7000mAh battery, while the Pad 3 emphasises a slim design paired with long-lasting battery life.

Realme 16 Pro Series India price and availability

Realme 16 Pro pricing and offers

Base Price: Starts at Rs 31,999 (8GB + 128GB).

Mid-Variant: Rs 33,999 (8GB + 256GB).

Top Variant: Rs 36,999 (12GB + 256GB).

Launch Offer: An instant bank discount of Rs 3,000 is available.

Colour Options: Available in Pebble Grey, Orchid Purple, and Master Gold.

Realme 16 Pro+ pricing and offers

Base Price: Starts at Rs 39,999 (8GB + 128GB).

Mid-Variant: Rs 41,999 (8GB + 256GB).

Top Variant: Rs 44,999 (12GB + 256GB).

Launch Offer: Includes an instant bank discount of Rs 4,000.

Colour Options: Available in Master Grey, Camellia Pink, and Master Gold.

Availability and sale details

First Sale: January 9, 2026, starting at 12:00 PM.

Retail Platforms: Available exclusively on Flipkart and the Realme Official Website.

Realme 16 Pro Series: Key features and specifications

Both the Realme 16 Pro and 16 Pro+ are equipped with a vibrant 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display featuring a smooth 144Hz refresh rate and an integrated in-display fingerprint sensor.

Performance and hardware:

Processors: The Realme 16 Pro+ is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4, while the standard Pro model utilises the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Max.

Memory and Storage: Both devices offer 8GB or 128GB of RAM paired with 128GB or 256GB of internal storage.

Durability: In a significant move for durability, the phones carry multiple resistance certifications, including IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K, making them highly resistant to water and dust.

Battery: A massive 7000mAh battery powers both devices, supported by 80W fast wired charging.

Software and AI integration:

The series runs on Realme UI 7 (based on Android 16). Leveraging a partnership with Google, Realme has integrated several advanced Google Gemini AI features to enhance the user experience.

Camera capabilities: