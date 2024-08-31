Realme 13 Pro Plus new variant now available in India with exciting offers

Follow us on Image Source : REALME Realme 13 Pro Plus

Realme has announced a new variant of one of its existing smartphones. The Realme 13 Pro Plus smartphone was launched in India in July this year alongside the Realme 13 Pro 5G. The smartphone was initially available in green and gold colours. Now, the company has added a new colour option as well. The smartphone comes with Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC, 6.7-inch full-HD+ AMOLED screen, 50 MP triple rear camera unit and more. Here are all the details you need to know about the new Realme 13 Pro Plus variant.

Realme 13 Pro Plus India price, availability, offers

The Realme 13 Pro Plus 5G will be available in India in a new Monet Purple colour option starting at 12 pm IST on September 2. The smartphone will be available for sale via Flipkart, the Realme India website, and offline mainline stores.

The Realme 13 Pro Plus 5G price in India starts at Rs. 32,999 for the 8GB + 256GB option, while the 12GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB variants are priced at Rs. 34,999 and Rs. 36,999, respectively.

Realme announced that customers purchasing the Monet Purple colour option on September 2 between noon and midnight can get an Rs. 3,000 bank offer and a Rs. 4,000 exchange offer.

Starting September 2, buyers can also avail Rs. 4,000 exchange discount on the Monet Gold and Emerald Green versions of the Realme 13 Pro+ 5G, and from September 3, the exchange offers will apply to all colour options of the handset.

Realme 13 Pro Plus specifications

The Realme 13 Pro Plus 5G features a 6.7-inch 120Hz full-HD+ AMOLED screen. It has a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup, which includes a 50-megapixel telephoto shooter and an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultrawide lens.

For selfies, it has a 32-megapixel front-facing camera. The phone is powered by a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC and runs on Android 14-based Realme UI 5.0.

It is equipped with a 5,200mAh battery and supports 80W SuperVOOC fast charging.

