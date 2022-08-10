Raksha Bandhan: Last-minute gifting Idea for your gadget lover sibling from Chroma Store near you

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY + CHROMA Raksha Bandhan

It is certainly the last moment and it's time for you to give a thought to what to gift your sibling on this Raksha Bandhan. It should certainly be something interesting and useful indeed. So here we come up with a detailed gifting guide for you, which you can pick from your nearest Chroma store:

Croma On the Ear Bluetooth Headphone (Model Number: CREEH1904sHPA4) at Rs 849

Certainly a budget-friendly gifting idea for your dear ones. The on-hears headphones are Bluetooth 5.0v enabled which can be used on the run. It comes with a 40mm driver and comes with a year warranty along with an on-site extended warranty. We reviewed the headphone and it was a sober performer under the 1K category. Unfortunately, the noise cancellation is not there on the headphone, but it still works well and delivers around 16 hours of playtime on a single charge. the headphone comes with a foldable design and is easy to carry. The call quality is decently and you can use it on the go.

Croma True Wireless Earbuds (Model Series: CREEH1901sBTEB) at Rs 1,290

The earbuds have taken over the market and it's certainly very much in fashion. The earbuds run on Bluetooth 5.1v and offer up to 5 hours of total playtime (1.5 - 2 hours charging time) with a 400 mAh battery. The earbuds could be easily paired with your smartphone and come with 10 meters of wireless range support. The earbuds are easy and comfortable to wear but do not support the noise cancellation feature. The earbuds deliver HD music and could be used as a perfect companion for travelling and working out. Certainly budget gift to gift your sibling this Rakhi.

Croma BT Neckband (Model Series: 7100002551) at Rs 499

You cannot deny the fact that the neckbands are the most comfortable wireless speakers, which are less maintenance and easy to carry anywhere. I personally believe that they are the easiest ones to carry in the world of wireless earbuds. But when I tell about the sense of safety, neckbands top the list.

The Croma In-Ear Wireless earphone is lightweight and comes with 15-hour of playtime. The quality of sound is clear but not learning at a very high volume, is what I would like to suggest. The neckband carries a magnetic structure which sticks the earphones to each other when its around the neck, which makes it safe to carry- doesn't need any case or cover. The 10mm dynamic driver has a call function button, and media/volume settings. These wireless headphones enable you to set voice assistance for Android/iOS device users to easily pair and allow the user to search tunes, manage music, and even make appointments on your phone with a single voice command.

To turn the device on or off, you will have to press and hold the Power (middle) button for 5 seconds. When you link the Bluetooth neckband with a device, the earphone remembers it and pairs automatically. Certainly, a perfect device to gift this Raksha Bandhan to your sibling for easy travel and music experience.

Croma Truly Wireless Earbuds (Model Series: CREEH2008sBTEB) at Rs 699

These Black in colour earbuds are sweat-proof and support Bluetooth 5.0v supports easy along with fast connectivity. The earbuds support superior sound quality at this price point and a decent calling experience too.

The earbuds come with a lightweight design and support studio sound quality, which enhances your music listening experience. It provides an amazing bass sound effect. The Croma In-Ear Truly Wireless Earbuds with Mic’s price is affordable as well. With Bluetooth 5.0, connectivity has become easier.

If you buy Croma In-Ear Truly Wireless Earbuds with Mic, you also get to experience the amazing sound quality that it offers. It comes with a sweatproof design, so you can wear them when you work up a sweat. It is equipped with a microphone for superior sound pickup. It comes equipped with a lot of features like Google Assistant, Touch Control Technology, etc. So, what are you waiting for? Get the Croma In-Ear Truly Wireless Earbuds with Mic online, now!

The mentioned giftable products from Chroma have been reviewed first, and then suggested in the article

Latest Technology News