Preeti Lobana appointed Head of Google India: Know who she is

Tech giant Google has made significant changes to its leadership in the Indian market. It has appointed Preeti Lobana as the new head of Google India and she will be taking over from Sanjay Gupta, who has been promoted to the position of Google President for the Asia Pacific Region.

Lobana has further been designated as Vice President of Google, marking her as a prominent figure in the company's global leadership.

Over 3 decades of industry experience

Preeti Lobana brings over 30 years of experience in the technology and financial industries to her new role. She has been a key member of Google's team for the past eight years, showcasing her leadership and expertise.

With her extensive background, she is set to lead Google’s India operations, which focuses on the company’s growth and innovation in one of its most important markets.

A focus on artificial intelligence (AI) and Strategy

One of the primary responsibilities as the new head of Google India, Lobana will focus on the expansion of Google’s AI initiatives in the nation. Furthermore, she will oversee the implementation of Google’s broader strategies, that ensure the company's continuous growth and impact in the Indian market.

Academic excellence from IIM Ahmedabad

Talking about her educational background, Lobana is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad, which is a known and premier business school in India.

Her academic background, coupled with her stellar career, highlights her ability to drive transformation and operational excellence in large organizations.

Lobana has proven a track record in leadership

Before joining Google, Lobana worked with leading organizations such as NatWest Group, American Express, ANZ Grindlays Bank, and Standard Chartered Bank. At these firms, she gained vast experience in business strategy, product management, and customer experience. She is known for her role in driving business transformation and achieving operational efficiency.

A historic appointment

Lobana's appointment marks a significant moment in the industry, as she becomes the second woman globally to lead a major tech company, following Meta’s leadership. Her journey from IIM Ahmedabad to the top ranks at Google stands as an inspiring story for aspiring professionals, particularly women in technology.

With Preeti Lobana at the helm, Google India is set to witness a new phase of growth, innovation, and leadership.

