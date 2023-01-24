Tuesday, January 24, 2023
     
Portronics Ruffpad 15M smart pad with app support launched at Rs 1,399

The new Portronics Ruffpad 15M is powered by using a simple 3V user-replaceable coin cell with a battery life which can last for a month. The app could be synced with the smartphone with Ruffpad App which is available for both Android and iOS stores.

India TV Tech Desk Written By: India TV Tech Desk Noida Published on: January 24, 2023 17:27 IST
Portronics has added another digital smart pad named Ruffpad 15M, the largest re-writable pad in the series from the company. The device is available at a discounted price of just Rs 1,399 (MRP Rs 3,499) and is available on the official website of the company, and other eCommerce partners- Amazon India, Flipkart, and leading stores across the country.

The new smart pad will feature a large coloured LCD display with a portable design which could be handy for drawing and notes- which could be saved on the smartphone with the help of the app.

The company has stated that the new smart pad is a huge attempt to help prevent paper wastage by providing a large and coloured display panel. This will enable the user to save and share the work with the help of a smartphone app.

The Ruffpad comes with a 6.6mm thickness and weighs around 340 grams. The Portronics Ruffpad 15M comes with a 15-inch LCD display with multiple vibrant colours. The notepad comes with a stylus with its rugged tip offers a sharp and ultra-smooth writing/drawing experience on the matte-finished display surface. 

The pad is powered by using a simple 3V user-replaceable coin cell with a battery life which can last for a month. The app could be synced with the smartphone with Ruffpad App which is available for both Android and iOS stores.

