Poco M6 Plus with 108MP camera launched in India: Check price, specifications

Poco has launched a new smartphone in India. The newly launched Poco M6 Plus is a new addition to the Poco M6 series, which also includes Poco M6 5G and Poco M6 Pro 5G. The smartphone is equipped with Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 AE (accelerated edition) chipset coupled with up to 8GB of RAM. Some of its key specifications include dual-sided glass design, IP53-rated build, 6.79-inch 120Hz full-HD+ display and more. Here are all the details you need to know about the newly launched Poco M6 Plus.

Poco M6 Plus India price and availability

The Poco M3 5G is available in three colours: Graphite Black, Ice Silver, and Misty Lavender. It starts at Rs. 13,499 for the 6GB + 128GB option, and the 8GB + 128GB variant is priced at Rs. 14,499 in India. The phone will be available for purchase on Flipkart starting at 12 pm IST on August 5.

Poco M6 Plus specifications

The Poco M6 Plus 5G is equipped with a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 AE (accelerated edition) SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It also supports an additional 8GB of virtual RAM. The phone runs on Android 14-based HyperOS, with support for two Android updates and four years of security updates.

Featuring a 6.79-inch full-HD+ display with a resolution of 2,400 x 1,080 pixels, the phone boasts a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3.

In terms of camera capabilities, the Poco M6 Plus 5G is equipped with a dual rear camera setup, consisting of a 108-megapixel main sensor with 3x in-sensor zoom support and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. Additionally, there's a 13-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls.

Powering the device is a 5,030mAh battery with 33W wired fast charging support. The phone supports 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, and USB Type-C connectivity. It also features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security and has an IP53 rating for dust and splash resistance.

