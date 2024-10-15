Tuesday, October 15, 2024
     
  PM Modi to inaugurate ITU Telecom Standard Conference, India Mobile Congress today: LIVE Updates
PM Modi to inaugurate ITU Telecom Standard Conference, India Mobile Congress today: LIVE Updates

PM Modi will inaugurate both the ITU WTSA 2024 in New Delhi today and the India Mobile Congress 2024. WTSA 2024 will serve as a platform to discuss and determine the future of standards for next-gen critical technologies. Meanwhile, IMC 2024 will showcase India's innovative ecosystem.

Written By: Om Gupta New Delhi Updated on: October 15, 2024 10:57 IST
ITU WTSA and India Mobile Congress 2024
Image Source : FILE ITU WTSA and India Mobile Congress 2024

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the first-ever telecom standards conference in India, which is organised by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), a United Nations agency. The conference will take place alongside the India Mobile Congress (IMC) on 15 October. This year, the International Telecommunication Union-World Telecommunication Standardisation Assembly (ITU-WTSA) 2024 will be held in India and the Asia-Pacific region for the first time at the Bharat Mandapam.

Simultaneously with WTSA 2024, the eighth edition of the India Mobile Congress is set to take place. With the support of the telecom department, the IMC has significantly expanded in size and scope, aiming to double its global participation compared to the previous year. More than 120 countries are expected to participate, solidifying IMC's position as Asia's largest technology expo and a major player in global digital transformation.

The theme for this year's congress is "Future is Now," which will encompass discussions on cutting-edge topics such as quantum technology, circular economy, 6G advancements, and showcasing 5G use cases. The event will also focus on areas including cloud and edge computing, IoT, semiconductors, satellite communications (satcom), and electronics manufacturing.

What is ITU-WTSA?

International Telecommunication Union-World Telecommunication Standardisation Assembly (ITU-WTSA) is the governing conference for the standardisation work of the International Telecommunication Union, held every four years. WTSA 2024 offers a platform for countries to deliberate and decide on the future standards for next-generation critical technologies such as 6G, AI, IoT, Big Data, and cybersecurity.

The ITU-WTSA event presents an opportunity for India to play a key role in shaping the global telecom agenda and setting the course for future technologies. It is expected that Indian startups and research institutions will gain critical insights into developing Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) and Patents.

The ITU-WTSA is projected to bring together about 3,000 industry leaders, policy-makers, and tech experts from over 190 countries, representing the telecom, digital, and ICT sectors, to the Bharat Mandapam for participation.

 

Live updates :PM Modi to inaugurate ITU: LIVE Updates

  • Oct 15, 2024 10:57 AM (IST) Posted by Om Gupta

    Fastest 5G rollout: Jyotiraditya Scindia

    Scindia mentioned that mobile connections in India have increased from 904 million to 1.16 billion today. Broadband connectivity in India has reached 924 million users. The OFC fibre in India has expanded from 11 million route kilometres to 41 million route kilometres. Additionally, he stated that these growth numbers are accompanied by a digital payment system, the UPI interface, and 4G stack.

    He further mentioned that by the middle of next year, 4G would be rolled out across the length and breadth of India and emphasized that India has had the fastest 5G rollout, with 98 per cent of districts and 90 per cent of villages covered in just 21 months.

  • Oct 15, 2024 10:50 AM (IST) Posted by Om Gupta

    In India, telecom is not just a medium of entertainment: Jyotiraditya Scindia

    Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia highlighted the transformative impact of mobile phones in India, emphasizing that when a family acquires a mobile phone, they gain access to a wide range of essential services. These include connectivity to banking services, access to government welfare schemes, crucial information, and the ability to connect with the global community.

  • Oct 15, 2024 10:44 AM (IST) Posted by Om Gupta

    Union Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia welcomes delegates

    Union Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia welcomed all the delegates and gates to International Telecommunication Union - World Telecommunication Standardization Assembly (WTSA) 2024 and India Mobile Congress.

  • Oct 15, 2024 10:22 AM (IST) Posted by Om Gupta

    PM Modi inspects exhibition

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi meticulously examines the diverse range of exhibits showcased at the International Telecommunication Union - World Telecommunication Standardization Assembly (WTSA) 2024, which is being held at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. The Union Communications Minister, Jyotiraditya Scindia, accompanies the Prime Minister during his visit to the exhibition, underscoring the government's commitment to the development and standardisation of telecommunications on a global scale.

  • Oct 15, 2024 10:02 AM (IST) Posted by Om Gupta

    India Mobile Congress 2024: What to expect?

    The India Mobile Congress 2024 is set to be an exciting event with a focus on the future of connectivity and digital innovation. One of the main highlights of the event will be the discussion and key announcements surrounding the advancement of 6G technology, as well as the continued development of 5G. India's ambition to emerge as a global leader in digital innovation will be a central theme throughout the event.

    Artificial intelligence (AI) and Generative AI (GenAI) are expected to take center stage at IMC 24. With over 50 Indian and global industry experts and thought leaders participating as speakers, the event promises to provide valuable insights into how AI has revolutionized various industries and continues to shape the future of digital solutions.

    Moreover, IMC 24 is anticipated to witness several highly-anticipated product launches. Among these, Xiaomi is scheduled to unveil a new device featuring the cutting-edge Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 processor on October 16th. This launch is sure to generate significant interest and excitement within the tech community.

  • Oct 15, 2024 9:36 AM (IST) Posted by Om Gupta

    PM to inaugurate ITU-WTSA and IMC 2024 at 11 AM

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the ITU World Telecommunication Standardization Assembly 2024 in New Delhi at 11:00 AM. Additionally, the Prime Minister will also be inaugurating the 8th edition of the India Mobile Congress 2024. This marks a significant milestone as India and the Asia-Pacific region host the ITU-WTSA for the first time, showcasing the growing importance of the telecommunications industry in the region.

