PM Modi to inaugurate ITU Telecom Standard Conference, India Mobile Congress today: LIVE Updates

Follow us on Image Source : FILE ITU WTSA and India Mobile Congress 2024

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the first-ever telecom standards conference in India, which is organised by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), a United Nations agency. The conference will take place alongside the India Mobile Congress (IMC) on 15 October. This year, the International Telecommunication Union-World Telecommunication Standardisation Assembly (ITU-WTSA) 2024 will be held in India and the Asia-Pacific region for the first time at the Bharat Mandapam.

Simultaneously with WTSA 2024, the eighth edition of the India Mobile Congress is set to take place. With the support of the telecom department, the IMC has significantly expanded in size and scope, aiming to double its global participation compared to the previous year. More than 120 countries are expected to participate, solidifying IMC's position as Asia's largest technology expo and a major player in global digital transformation.

The theme for this year's congress is "Future is Now," which will encompass discussions on cutting-edge topics such as quantum technology, circular economy, 6G advancements, and showcasing 5G use cases. The event will also focus on areas including cloud and edge computing, IoT, semiconductors, satellite communications (satcom), and electronics manufacturing.

What is ITU-WTSA?

International Telecommunication Union-World Telecommunication Standardisation Assembly (ITU-WTSA) is the governing conference for the standardisation work of the International Telecommunication Union, held every four years. WTSA 2024 offers a platform for countries to deliberate and decide on the future standards for next-generation critical technologies such as 6G, AI, IoT, Big Data, and cybersecurity.

The ITU-WTSA event presents an opportunity for India to play a key role in shaping the global telecom agenda and setting the course for future technologies. It is expected that Indian startups and research institutions will gain critical insights into developing Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) and Patents.

The ITU-WTSA is projected to bring together about 3,000 industry leaders, policy-makers, and tech experts from over 190 countries, representing the telecom, digital, and ICT sectors, to the Bharat Mandapam for participation.