Paytm partners with West Bengal Transport Corporation Ltd (WBTCL): Know the offers and benefits

Paytm is enabling online ticket booking across major cities of Bengal including Kolkata, Digha, Barasat, Haldia, Purulia, Durgapur, Habra, Asansol and Malda. The company has collaborated with 2,500 bus operators.

India TV Tech Desk Edited By: India TV Tech Desk Noida Updated on: March 02, 2023 20:15 IST
Paytm partners with West Bengal Transport Corporation Ltd (WBTCL),
Image Source : PAYTM Paytm partners with West Bengal Transport Corporation Ltd (WBTCL)

Paytm, India’s leading payments and financial services company and the pioneer of QR and mobile payments, has announced a partnership with West Bengal Transport Corporation Ltd (WBTCL) for online bus ticket booking. With this partnership, the company has added another state-owned transport company for more convenience of bus ticket bookings for its users.

Paytm has empowered users to book online tickets across 40 routes that are operated by WBTCL across both AC and non-AC buses. Through the app, WBTCL bus tickets for across major cities including Kolkata, Digha, Barasat, Haldia, Purulia, Durgapur, Habra, Asansol, Bolpur, Mayapur and Malda can be booked.

WBTCL is the 11th state-owned transport company integrated into Paytm. The company facilitates seamless bus ticket booking for state-run transport in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Kerala, Bihar and Goa.

Under Paytm’s Best Price Guaranteed, Paytm assures users of the lowest price across 2,500 bus operators. The company provides flexibility in payments including Paytm UPI, Paytm Wallet, net banking, debit cards and credit cards. To avail of this offer, users need to book tickets with the promo code “BEST PRICE” and they will get a flat 20% cashback of up to ₹100. Paytm app provides a quick and easy ticketing experience along with free cancellation, assured refunds, and travel insurance. The company also offers the best deals and discounts for ticket booking.

