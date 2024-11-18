Oppo Reno 13 series to launch soon in India with 16GB RAM, 1TB storage

Follow us on Image Source : OPPO Oppo Reno 13 Series

The anticipation for the Oppo Reno 13 Series has finally come to an end. This mid-range smartphone lineup from Oppo is set to be launched soon, with the company officially announcing the release date. The lineup will include two models: the Oppo Reno 13 and the Oppo Reno 13 Pro, which will take the place of the recently launched Oppo Reno 12 series. Oppo has already revealed several key features of the new phones, and a hands-on photo showcasing their design has also surfaced.

Oppo Reno 13 Series launch date

The Oppo Reno 13 series is set to debut in China on November 25. In addition to the Reno 13 Series, Oppo will also introduce the Oppo Pad 3 and the Oppo Enco R3 Pro TWS earphones during the same event.

The company has confirmed the colour options for the phones, which will be available in a striking Butterfly Purple. While the look and design of both models in this series will largely be similar, you can expect to see some significant differences in the hardware specifications.

Oppo has listed details about this series on its official e-store. According to this listing, the Reno 13 will be available in five storage configurations: 12GB RAM + 256GB, 12GB RAM + 512GB, 16GB RAM + 256GB, 16GB RAM + 512GB, and 16GB RAM + 1TB. Initially, this series will be launched in the domestic market, with plans to roll it out globally, including in India, early next year.

Oppo Reno 13 Series specifications (expected)

If the leaked reports hold true, the Oppo Reno 13 is expected to come equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 8300 processor, while the Reno 13 Pro may feature the yet-to-be-announced MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chipset. The standard Reno 13 model is likely to sport a 6.59-inch display, whereas the Reno 13 Pro could feature a larger 6.83-inch screen.

Both models are expected to include a triple camera setup on the rear, comprising a 50MP main camera, a 50MP telephoto lens, and an 8MP ultra-wide camera. For selfies and video calls, users can anticipate another 50MP camera on the front.

ALSO READ: iQOO 13, Realme GT 7 Pro Indian variants to feature smaller batteries than Chinese counterparts