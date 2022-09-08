OPPO Inspiration Cup – a coding hackathon for students launched: everything you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : OPPO Oppo

OPPO India has announced the OPPO Inspiration Cup, a coding hackathon to recognise and empower the minds of the youth of India. Driven by the quest to find the best, this hackathon is designed to provide a platform for engineering students across India to showcase their coding skills.

Introduced under the Genius+ program, the OPPO Inspiration Cup claims to bring together brilliant minds from the country and inspire them to develop solutions that can support communities for a better tomorrow.

Spread over 8 weeks across different stages of the hackathon, OPPO has collaborated with Hacker Earth, one of the known hackathon platforms, to organise this coding challenge. Participants of this program will be challenged with innovation and problem-solving skills during this duration. The program aims to test students' coding skills, and winning members will have a chance to intern with OPPO India R&D and win exciting prizes.

The OPPO Inspiration Cup Hackathon will comprise three rounds overall. Round one of the challenges will include a timed coding challenge that will recognise 100 individuals eligible to move ahead in the competition. The first-round winners will be announced on October 12, 2022.

The winners will be given access to a micro-site which will lead them to the next challenge starting on October 15, 2022. The second round will be in a similar format, albeit more challenging. The winners for this will be announced on October 19.

OPPO has been at the forefront of empowering and mentoring India's youth through multiple initiatives. The Genius+ program from OPPO India is introduced to support engineering students with scholarship programs. Additionally, OPPO has collaborated with academicians to promote research in camera and image processing, battery, networks (5G), system performance, and Artificial Intelligence, among other areas. The brand is also running Elevate Program to promote creativity in the start-up ecosystem in India.

Tasleem Arif, Vice President, India R&D Head, OPPO India, said, "Innovation has been one of OPPO's fundamental principles; however, in doing so, we remain committed to capability building – of the nation and the people. OPPO Inspiration Cup is the quest for the best like-minded talent in the country who can develop creative solutions for real-time technical challenges. Our brand proposition, Inspiration Ahead, motivates us to further the cause of building innovative technology, and we will continue inspiring our young innovators for the same."

