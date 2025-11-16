OPPO Find X9 Series India pricing leaked ahead of November 18 launch The OPPO Find X9 Series is set to launch in India on November 18, and its pricing has been leaked online ahead of the official event.

OPPO's upcoming Find X9 series is set to launch in India next week, and the reported pricing for both models has leaked ahead of their official debut.

OPPO Find X9 Series expected India price

The leaked pricing suggests a significant difference between the standard and Pro variants. The upcoming series is expected to launch in India on November 18 at 12 noon.

According to tech tipster Paras Guglani on X formerly (Twitter), the pricing is as follows:

Model Variant Expected Price (Leak) OPPO Find X9 (Standard) 12GB RAM + 256GB Storage Rs 74,999 (Starting Price) OPPO Find X9 (High-End) 16GB RAM + 512GB Storage Rs 84,999 OPPO Find X9 Pro 16GB RAM + 512GB Storage Rs 99,999 (Single Variant)

Based on this leak, the standard Find X9 could be priced just under Rs 75,000, while the Find X9 Pro could be priced significantly higher, nearing Rs 100,000.

Special Hasselblad kit pricing

This time, OPPO is also offering a Hasselblad Teleconverter Kit specifically for the Find X9 series, which is priced at Rs 29,999.

Find X9 (Standard) + Kit: Adding the Rs 29,999 kit to the standard Find X9 brings the total effective price to around Rs 1,04,998.

Find X9 Pro + Kit (Top-End): Considering the top-end model with the kit, the price goes up to Rs 1,29,998.

The tipster notes that the price for the kit does not include any offers, and final prices may vary after all promotional discounts are applied.

OPPO Find X9 Series design and specifications

The Find X9 series made its global debut in late October, and both models are expected to feature nearly identical hardware in India.

Find X9 Pro Display: The Pro model is rumored to feature a large 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 1272 x 2772 pixel resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

Durability: The Find X9 Pro also boasts IP66, IP68, and IP69 dust and water resistance ratings, providing robust protection for everyday use.

Colours: The Find X9 will come in Space Black and Titanium Gray, while the Find X9 Pro will be available in Silk White and Titanium Charcoal finishes.

After the launch, the series will be available for purchase on Flipkart and OPPO's official online store.

