Oppo A3 and Oppo A3x 4G launched globally: Features, price and availability

Oppo has expanded its A3 series by launching two new smartphones—Oppo A3 and Oppo A3x—globally. These 4G models come with impressive features like a 6.67-inch HD+ display, up to 8GB RAM, a Snapdragon chipset, a 5100mAh battery, and more. Let's dive into the detailed specifications and pricing of these new devices.

Display

Both Oppo A3 and A3x 4G are equipped with a 6.67-inch LCD HD+ display, offering a smooth 90Hz refresh rate which could reach up to 1000 nits of peak brightness, and ensure clear visibility even in bright sunlight.

Processor, RAM and storage

Both smartphones are powered by the Snapdragon 6S Gen 1 chipset, paired with the Adreno 610 GPU for enhanced graphics. The devices come with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage, which could be expanded further by using a microSD card.

The inclusion of Virtual RAM technology further boosts the performance by allowing additional memory capacity.

Camera

Oppo A3 4G features a 50-megapixel autofocus (AF) main sensor along with a flicker sensor for enhanced photography. On the front, it comes with a 5-megapixel front shooter.

On the other hand, Oppo A3x 4G comes with an 8-megapixel rear shooter and a 5-megapixel front shooter- claiming to make it a suitable choice for basic photography needs.

Battery details

Both smartphones are powered by a large 5100mAh battery, with extended usage throughout the day- claims the company. They support 45W fast charging, which allows for quick power-ups and less downtime.

What else?

Oppo has packed the A3 and A3x with several useful features, including NFC, 4G Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The devices further boast military-grade shock resistance and water resistance, which adds durability.

Operating system

Both the devices run on the ColorOS 14 operating system, which is based on Android 14OS, and claims to offer a smooth and customizable user experience.

Oppo A3 and A3x 4G: Pricing and availability

Oppo A3x 4G

On the Malaysian global site, it was stated that the Oppo A3x is available in three configurations:

4GB RAM + 64GB storage: RM399 (around Rs 7,500)

4GB RAM + 128GB storage: RM499 (around Rs 9,500)

6GB RAM + 128GB storage: RM599 (around Rs 11,200)

Colour variants

The smartphones will be available in Sparkle Black, Starry Purple, and Starlight White colours.

This is a must to mention that the Oppo A3 is listed on the global website, and it is said to be available in two colour options—Nebula Red and Ocean Blue.

