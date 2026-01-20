OpenAI’s first AI hardware could launch soon: Three devices reportedly in work OpenAI is reportedly preparing to launch its first AI hardware later this year. Leaks suggest an audio-focused wearable, an AI pen, and a voice-controlled tabletop device, with shipping expected in 2027.

New Delhi:

OpenAI, which rose to global prominence after launching its generative AI chatbot in November 2022, is reportedly preparing to make another major move in the tech industry. According to recent reports, the company is planning to launch its first AI hardware device later this year.

While OpenAI has not officially shared detailed information about the product, early reports suggest that it could be an audio-focused wearable device.

When will OpenAI’s AI hardware ship?

The AI hardware being developed by ChatGPT-maker OpenAI is not expected to ship in 2026. Instead, reports indicate that commercial availability could begin in early 2027.

OpenAI’s AI hardware is on track for a 2026 reveal

According to a report by Axios, OpenAI plans to unveil its first AI hardware product in the second half of 2026. The information was shared by OpenAI’s Chief Global Officer, Chris Lehane, who confirmed that the company is on track to reveal its first hardware device later this year.

However, Lehane did not provide a precise launch or shipping timeline.

OpenAI and Jony Ive are reportedly working on three AI devices

Market rumours suggest that OpenAI is collaborating with renowned designer Jony Ive on three different AI hardware products.

One of these is expected to be an AI wearable device. Although OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has previously denied the wearable speculation, discussions around it continue to gain traction.

The second device is reportedly a tabletop AI product that will operate entirely through voice commands, while the third device is said to be an AI-powered pen.

At this stage, it is difficult to accurately predict the features or functionality of these devices, as they are still under development. These claims regarding OpenAI’s hardware ambitions first surfaced in December.

Manufacturing and supply chain rumours

In December 2025, market rumours suggested that OpenAI had reached the vendor-selection stage for its upcoming AI hardware. Reports claimed that OpenAI and Jony Ive had chosen Foxconn over Luxshare as a manufacturing partner. However, these claims were never officially confirmed.