Has OpenAI interim CEO Mira Murati also lost her job? What we know so far

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Mira Murati was elevated to the position of Chief Technology Officer in May 2022.

Though an official confirmation is awaited, several media reports have claimed that Mira Murati, the current Chief Technology Officer (CTO) at ChatGPT developer OpenAI who was appointed as an interim CEO has also lost her job. The reports started pouring hours after the company’s board decided to go a different direction and appoint former Twitch CEO Emmett Shear as interim CEO. Taking to X (previously Twitter), journalist Kara Swisher claimed that Mira Murati wanted to reintegrate Sam Altman and OpenAI's President Greg Brockman, both of whom resigned following Altman's departure. Earlier on Sunday, Mira had publicly aligned with Sam Altman and invited him to meet with OpenAI executives at the company's San Francisco headquarters.

Who is Mira Murati?

Murati has a degree in mechanical engineering from Dartmouth College. She had previously worked as an intern at Goldman Sachs and French aerospace group Zodiac Aerospace.

She also worked at Elon Musk-run electric car company Tesla as a senior product manager of the Model X.

In 2016, Murati joined Leap Motion, a startup building hand- and finger-tracking motion sensors for PCs, as VP of product and engineering, reports TechCrunch.

In 2018, she came to OpenAI as VP of applied AI and partnerships. After being promoted to CTO in 2022, she led the work on ChatGPT, the text-to-image AI DALL-E and the code-generating system Codex, which powers GitHub’s Copilot product.

A member of OpenAI's leadership team for five years, Murati has played a critical role in OpenAI's evolution into a global AI leader.

While appointing her interim CEO, the company had said,"She brings a unique skill set, understanding of the company's values, operations, and business, and already leads the company's research, product, and safety functions. Given her long tenure and close engagement with all aspects of the company, including her experience in AI governance and policy, the board believes she is uniquely qualified for the role and anticipates a seamless transition while it conducts a formal search for a permanent CEO."

Three Days, Three CEOs: Emmett Shear Replaces Mira Murati as New CEO of Open AI

Just two days after the unexpected removal of Sam Altman, OpenAI has appointed Emmett Shear as the new interim CEO of the artificial intelligence company. The hiring of Shear appears to close the door on Altman’s exit after he was fired on Friday when the board said he had not been “consistently candid in his communications.”

Shear who is the co-founder of Twitch and Justin.tv, was Twitch's CEO until March of this year. In 2005, he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science from Yale University. Shear joined Y Combinator as a part-time partner in June 2011, where he offers advice to the new startups in each batch. He was included on Forbes Magazine's 30 Under 30 list in 2012.

In 2005, Shear, along with Justin Kan, launched Kiko Calendar, an online Ajax-based calendar app. They sold the company on eBay as their venture faced challenges, including competition from Google Calendar.

Latest Technology News