OnePlus popular smartphones get heavy discount till August 31: Details here

OnePlus, the premium smartphone brand, is currently offering great deals to its fans during the Freedom Sale in celebration of Independence Day. Interested buyers can take advantage of huge discounts on both new and older OnePlus smartphones. The sale includes discounts on popular models such as OnePlus Nord 4, OnePlus Nord CE 4, OnePlus Open, and OnePlus 12. The offer are valid till August 31.

OnePlus Nord 4 discount

OnePlus Nord 4 is available with a discount of Rs 2000 on the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and a discount of Rs 3000 on the higher variant for customers using ICICI and OneCard bank cards. This smartphone features a Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 processor and a 50MP primary camera.

OnePlus Nord CE 4 and OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite discount

Interested buyers can also avail an instant Rs 3000 discount on the OnePlus Nord CE 4 and up to Rs 2000 discount on the lite variant using ICICI and OneCard bank cards. The device is equipped with a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset and a 50 + 8 megapixel dual camera setup.

OnePlus Open discount

For those eyeing the OnePlus Open, a foldable phone, the company is offering a massive discount of up to Rs 20,000. Additionally, customers can benefit from an exchange bonus of up to Rs 8000 when trading in their old smartphones, bringing the price down to just Rs 1,11,999 from the original Rs 1,39,999.

OnePlus 12 discount

The flagship OnePlus 12 smartphone is also being offered at a reduced price of Rs 59,999, down from its original price of Rs 64,999. This special discount is valid only for August 15.

Meanwhile, OnePlus has announced a free screen replacement program in India for selected smartphone models experiencing the 'green line' display issue. The program offers users a free screen replacement to address the hardware issue, often mistaken for a software defect. This initiative aims to address customer concerns and enhance device durability.

