OnePlus Pad 2 with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC launched in India: Check price, specifications, availability

OnePlus hosted its Summer Launch Event on July 16 in Milan Italy. During the event, the company launched the OnePlus Nord 4 smartphone along with OnePlus Pad 2. The newly launched Pad comes with upgraded display, performance, and advanced AI features. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and features a 12.1-inch IPS LCD display. Here are all the details you need to know about the newly launched OnePlus Pad 2.

OnePlus Pad 2 India price and availability

The OnePlus Pad 2 is available in two variants: The base model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage is priced at Rs 39,999, while the higher-end model with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage is priced at Rs 42,999. The OnePlus smart keyboard is priced at Rs 8,499, and the OnePlus Stylo 2 is available for Rs 5,499.

These devices and accessories will be available for purchase starting on August 1 from Amazon India and OnePlus’ official website.

OnePlus Pad 2 specifications

The OnePlus Pad 2 is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It comes with Android 14-based OxygenOS 14 and incorporates AI technology.

The OnePlus Pad 2 boasts a 12.1-inch 3K IPS LCD display with Dolby Vision support, a 144Hz refresh rate, 3000×2120 resolution, and 900 nits peak brightness.

In the camera department, the OnePlus Pad 2 features a 13MP rear shooter and an 8MP front camera for selfies and video calls. The device also includes a six-speaker system and is compatible with OnePlus Stylo 2 stylus and OnePlus Smart Keyboard accessories. It is powered by a 9,510mAh battery with 67W SuperVOOC charging support.

OnePlus Pad 2 AI features

1. Open Canvas: This feature allows you to extend up to three split screens, enabling you to use three apps simultaneously.

2. AI Eraser 2.0: With this feature, you can easily remove unwanted people and objects from images with a single tap.

3. Smart Cutout 2.0: This feature enables you to cut content from an image and create a meme or sticker that can be viewed, edited, and used across apps.

4. AI Toolbox: This tool includes three AI features: AI Speak, AI Summary, and AI Writer. The AI Speak feature reads the on-screen text aloud, the AI Summary feature summarises information into key points, and the AI Writer feature creates content based on images and text inputs.

5. Recording summary: This tool can convert recorded audio into text and summarise data.

6. Scan Documents: This feature acts as a portable scanner, allowing you to scan and save documents as PDF files.

