OnePlus offers free screen replacement for selected models in India: Here's how to claim

OnePlus has announced a free screen replacement program in India. The program is valid for selected smartphone models that are experiencing the ‘green line’ display issue. It offers users screen replacement at no additional cost. This has come in response to the increasing problem of the ‘green line’ issue, which is due to hardware issues and is often mistaken as a software defect. Through this program, the company wants to address customers' concerns and enhance their device durability.

OnePlus screen replacement program

The program is valid for the OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8T, OnePlus 9, and OnePlus 9R models only. It is valid for users who have been using their devices normally, and the device does not have screen oxidation, is not assembled, or is not disassembled privately. All users who fall in this category can enjoy free screen upgrades and cleaning and maintenance services in the service centres.

How to claim OnePlus Free screen replacement

Affected customers can visit OnePlus service centres for a diagnostic to determine if their device is at risk. Devices with damage caused by humans, such as drops or liquid intrusion, are not eligible for this free upgrade and should be repaired through OnePlus’ standard after-sales service, as told by the OnePlus representative to Android Authority.

In addition to this, as per an X (formerly Twitter) user who goes by the name Starcommander, OnePlus has also added a new screen replacement benefit in the Red Cable Club (RCC) page.

It is worth mentioning that while the initiative currently targets the Indian market, OnePlus is also considering extending similar benefits to other regions, including the US.

Meanwhile, on July 16, OnePlus hosted its Summer Launch Event in Milan, Italy. The event featured the launch of the OnePlus Nord 4 smartphone and the OnePlus Pad 2. The newly launched Pad comes with upgraded display, performance, and advanced AI features. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and features a 12.1-inch IPS LCD display.

