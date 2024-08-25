OnePlus Nord CE4 receives big discounts during festive season: Details here

Follow us on Image Source : ONEPLUS OnePlus Nord CE4

The price of the OnePlus Nord CE4 has dropped significantly during the festive season, making it an excellent time to purchase this premium smartphone at an attractive discount. Launched in April this year, the OnePlus Nord CE4 is now available at a much lower price than its initial launch cost, offering top-notch performance and great value for money.

OnePlus Nord CE4: High performance and impressive features

The OnePlus Nord CE4 is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor, ensuring smooth performance for both daily tasks and more demanding activities. It also features a robust 5,500mAh battery that supports 100W fast charging, providing long-lasting battery life and quick recharging.

Attractive Discount Offers on OnePlus Nord CE4

The OnePlus Nord CE4 is available in two variants:

8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Originally priced at Rs 24,999

8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Originally priced at Rs 26,999

Although there has been no official price reduction, significant discounts are available through bank offers. On Amazon and the official OnePlus website, you can get an instant Rs 3,000 discount when using ICICI Bank and other bank cards. Additionally, Flipkart offers a 1% flat discount and 5% cashback when using the Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card. The OnePlus Nord CE4 is available in two colour options: Dark Chrome and Celadon Marble.

OnePlus Nord CE4: Key features

Display: 6.7-inch Fluid AMOLED with 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and a peak brightness of 1100 nits. Operating system: Runs on Android 14, based on ColorOS 14. Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3, designed for high performance (as claimed). Memory and storage: Up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. Cameras: Dual rear camera setup with 50MP + 8MP sensors, and a 16MP front camera for selfies. Battery: 5,500mAh capacity with 100W fast charging support. Additional Features: IP54 rating for water and dust resistance.

With these features and festive discounts, the OnePlus Nord CE4 becomes a great choice for anyone who is seeking a high-performance device under the budget of Rs 25,000.

