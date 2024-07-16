OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro along with Watch 2R launched in India: Check price, specifications, availability

Follow us on Image Source : ONEPLUS OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro, Watch 2R

At its Summer Launch Event, OnePlus launched the Nord 4 smartphone and Pad 2 along with Nord Buds 3 Pro and Watch 2R. The newly launched Nord Buds 3 Pro delivers up to 44 hours of listing time and the Watch 2R is powered by Snapdragon W5 SoC and runs on WearOS. Here are all the details you need to know about the newly launched OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro and Watch 2R.

OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro, Watch 2R India price and availability

The OnePlus Watch 2R is priced at Rs 17,999 and is available in two colors: Forest Green and Gunmetal Gray. The OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro are priced at Rs 3,299 and come in Starry Black and Soft Jade color options.

Both devices will be available for purchase starting on July 20 from the company's official website.

OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro, Watch 2R specifications

OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro

The OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro is equipped with a 12.4mm dynamic driver and three microphones per earbud. The earbuds offer up to 49dB adaptive noise cancellation.

The earbuds have a 58mAh battery, while the case has a 440mAh battery with USB Type-C charging. OnePlus claims 5.5 hours of battery life with ANC on and 12 hours without ANC for just the earbuds. With the charging case, you will get 20 hours of battery life with ANC on and up to 44 hours without ANC. Additionally, a 10-minute charge will deliver up to 11 hours of music playback without ANC and volume at 50 percent.

It supports Google Fast Pair, dual connection, Bluetooth 5.4, and has an IP54 rating for protection against dust and water splashes.

OnePlus Watch 2R

The OnePlus Watch 2R is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 and BES2700 chips. The device comes with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The Watch 2R runs on WearOS 4 with Google apps.

It features a 1.43-inch AMOLED round display with a resolution of 466×466, a 60Hz refresh rate, 20 built-in watch faces, and a peak brightness of 1,000 nits. The display is protected by a 2.5D sapphire crystal layer.

It includes health monitoring features such as stress monitoring and sleep tracking as well as various fitness and sports modes including running, badminton, tennis, and skiing modes.

The smartwatch has a 500mAh battery with USB Type-C support for charging. It has a 5ATM + IP68 rating for protection against dust and water splashes.

