OnePlus launches Nord 5, Nord CE 5, and Buds 4 in India at affordable prices: Check features here OnePlus has officially launched the Nord 5, Nord CE 5, and Buds 4 in India. These three devices offer impressive features at an affordable price.

New Delhi:

OnePlus has officially unveiled three new devices in India: the Nord 5, Nord CE 5, and Buds 4. Both smartphones come packed with robust batteries and numerous premium features. The newly launched OnePlus Nord 5 and Nord CE 5 features an upgraded rear camera design, which enhances the aesthetic of these latest models. These newly launched devices succeed the Nord 4 and Nord CE 4, which were launched last year in the country. Additionally, the company has introduced the OnePlus Buds 4 in India. Here are all the details you need to know about these devices.

OnePlus Nord 5, Nord CE 5 and Buds 4 price and availability in India

The OnePlus Nord 5 and Nord CE 5 are available in three storage options. The Nord 5 can be bought with 8GB RAM + 256GB storage, 12GB RAM + 256GB storage, and 12GB RAM + 512GB storage, starting at a price of Rs 31,999. The other two variants are priced at Rs 34,999 and Rs 37,999 respectively. A special sale for this phone will take place on the e-commerce site Amazon from July 1 to 9, with an instant bank discount of Rs 2,250 on purchases. It is available in three colours: Dry Ice, Phantom Gray, and Marble Sands.

On the other hand, the OnePlus Nord CE 5 comes in three configurations: 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, 8GB RAM + 256GB storage, and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage, with a starting price of Rs 24,999. The other variants are priced at Rs 26,999 and Rs 28,999. This phone will be available for sale starting July 12 on Amazon, and buyers will also receive an instant discount of up to Rs 2,250.

The OnePlus Nord CE 5 is offered in three colours: Marble Mist, Black Infinity, and Nexus Blue.

The OnePlus Buds 4 is priced at Rs 5,999 and will be available for sale starting July 9, with an instant discount of up to Rs 500 for early buyers.

OnePlus Nord 5 specifications

The OnePlus Nord 5 features a 6.83-inch AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution, a 144Hz refresh rate, and peak brightness up to 1800 nits. The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor with up to 12GB LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB UFS 3.1 storage. It packs a massive 6,800mAh battery supporting 80W SuperVOOC wired fast charging.

The device runs on OxygenOS 15 based on Android 15, equipped with AI features. For photography enthusiasts, it features a triple rear camera setup which includes a 50MP main, an 8MP ultra-wide, and a 50MP selfie camera with 20x digital zoom. The device features Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection, dual SIM support, Bluetooth 5.4, and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

OnePlus Nord CE 5 specifications

The OnePlus Nord CE 5 features a 6.77-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and peak brightness of up to 1430 nits. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Apex processor with up to 12GB LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. It packs a robust 7,100mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC wired fast charging capability.

The device runs OxygenOS 15 based on Android 15 and includes AI features. For photography, it is equipped with a camera system featuring a 50MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 16MP selfie camera. The device supports dual SIM, Bluetooth 5.4, and features an in-display fingerprint sensor.

OnePlus Buds 4 specifications

The OnePlus Buds 4 features an 11mm woofer and a 6mm tweeter and uses a dual driver system. The earbuds also incorporate AI-powered noise cancellation and ANC. It is equipped with Bluetooth 5.4, Google Fast Pair, and the ability to connect to two devices simultaneously.

The OnePlus Buds 4 delivers 3D audio and a low latency mode of just 47ms. It provides up to 11 hours of playback time, as per the company’s claim and is IP55 rated for water and dust resistance.

