OnePlus brings Android-to-iPhone file transfer: How to use?

File transfers between Android and iPhone have been challenging for a long time, but OnePlus, one of the popular consumer tech companies has worked on simplifying the process. With its latest OxygenOS 15 update, some OnePlus devices will let the user transfer files from Android to iPhone seamlessly.

Here’s a look at how this feature works and what’s required to make it happen.

‘Share with iPhone’ option

OnePlus users can now access the ‘Share with iPhone’ feature without needing any extra apps or a complicated setup.

If you are on OxygenOS 15 with Android 15, the option to share files with an iPhone will appear directly in the Share menu.

All you need to do is select the files, tap ‘Share with iPhone,’ and the transfer begins, simplifying cross-platform sharing on Android.

iPhone users need O+ Connect App

Image Source : ONEPLUS COMMUNITY O+ Connect App

Apple has a closed ecosystem, which means iPhone users will have to download the O+ Connect app from the App Store to enable these transfers.

Once the app has been installed, iPhone users must give the necessary permissions for file sharing to proceed smoothly.

This app facilitates transfers by establishing a direct connection between the iPhone and OnePlus device, allowing quick and secure sharing across platforms.

Transfer via custom Wi-Fi Hotspot

The actual transfer will take place over a temporary Wi-Fi hotspot which has been created by the OnePlus phone makers, which could connect with the iPhone.

This approach will support larger file transfers, including 4K videos, but does require disconnecting from other Wi-Fi networks during the process.

Although a bit of setup is involved, OnePlus has made it as user-friendly as possible for those with an immediate need to share data.

Available on select devices for now

The Android-to-iPhone file transfer feature is currently exclusive to OnePlus devices running OxygenOS 15 with Android 15. However, the brand plans to expand this functionality to more models in the future.

A new era for cross-platform file sharing

With this update, OnePlus is setting a new standard for file sharing across platforms, easing a long-standing challenge between Android and iPhone users. While Apple’s system remains tightly controlled, OnePlus’s approach offers a straightforward way to transfer files, especially beneficial for mixed-device households and workplaces.

