Wednesday, November 13, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Technology
  4. OnePlus brings Android-to-iPhone file transfer: How to use?

OnePlus brings Android-to-iPhone file transfer: How to use?

The new Share with iPhone feature on OnePlus devices running Android 15 allows users to transfer files directly to an iPhone without needing any special app on the Android side. Simply selecting files and tapping the Share with iPhone option initiates the transfer.

Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: November 13, 2024 20:45 IST
oneplus, iphone,
Image Source : FILE OnePlus + iPhone

File transfers between Android and iPhone have been challenging for a long time, but OnePlus, one of the popular consumer tech companies has worked on simplifying the process. With its latest OxygenOS 15 update, some OnePlus devices will let the user transfer files from Android to iPhone seamlessly. 

Here’s a look at how this feature works and what’s required to make it happen.

‘Share with iPhone’ option

  • OnePlus users can now access the ‘Share with iPhone’ feature without needing any extra apps or a complicated setup.
  • If you are on OxygenOS 15 with Android 15, the option to share files with an iPhone will appear directly in the Share menu. 
  • All you need to do is select the files, tap ‘Share with iPhone,’ and the transfer begins, simplifying cross-platform sharing on Android.

iPhone users need O+ Connect App

India Tv - O+ Connect App
Image Source : ONEPLUS COMMUNITYO+ Connect App

  • Apple has a closed ecosystem, which means iPhone users will have to download the O+ Connect app from the App Store to enable these transfers.
  • Once the app has been installed, iPhone users must give the necessary permissions for file sharing to proceed smoothly.
  • This app facilitates transfers by establishing a direct connection between the iPhone and OnePlus device, allowing quick and secure sharing across platforms.

Transfer via custom Wi-Fi Hotspot

  • The actual transfer will take place over a temporary Wi-Fi hotspot which has been created by the OnePlus phone makers, which could connect with the iPhone.
  • This approach will support larger file transfers, including 4K videos, but does require disconnecting from other Wi-Fi networks during the process.
  • Although a bit of setup is involved, OnePlus has made it as user-friendly as possible for those with an immediate need to share data.

Available on select devices for now

The Android-to-iPhone file transfer feature is currently exclusive to OnePlus devices running OxygenOS 15 with Android 15. However, the brand plans to expand this functionality to more models in the future.

A new era for cross-platform file sharing

With this update, OnePlus is setting a new standard for file sharing across platforms, easing a long-standing challenge between Android and iPhone users. While Apple’s system remains tightly controlled, OnePlus’s approach offers a straightforward way to transfer files, especially beneficial for mixed-device households and workplaces.

ALSO READ: How to delete your X (Twitter) account? Step-by-step guide

Related Stories
OnePlus 13 design, specifications leaked ahead of its launch, reveals slight changes in looks

OnePlus 13 design, specifications leaked ahead of its launch, reveals slight changes in looks

OnePlus issues statement on green line problem, offers free screen replacements

OnePlus issues statement on green line problem, offers free screen replacements

OnePlus unveils OxygenOS 15 with enhanced AI features and more for Android 15

OnePlus unveils OxygenOS 15 with enhanced AI features and more for Android 15

OnePlus 13 launched with Snapdragon 8 Elite and 50MP triple cameras: Specs and pricing details

OnePlus 13 launched with Snapdragon 8 Elite and 50MP triple cameras: Specs and pricing details

OnePlus Ace 5 to launch with 6,000mAh battery, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, and more

OnePlus Ace 5 to launch with 6,000mAh battery, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, and more

iPhone 17 to revolutionise smartphone experience with host of groundbreaking features

iPhone 17 to revolutionise smartphone experience with host of groundbreaking features

iPhone 15 128GB variant price drops on Amazon, now available under Rs 62,000

iPhone 15 128GB variant price drops on Amazon, now available under Rs 62,000

Apple iPhone could be saved from hackers if you activate THESE security features

Apple iPhone could be saved from hackers if you activate THESE security features

 

ALSO READ: Wedding Invitation Scams at rise: A single click may put you in grave danger

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Technology News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement