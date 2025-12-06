OnePlus 15R key features revealed ahead of launch; largest battery confirmed Ahead of the OnePlus 15R launch, the company has begun revealing key details, confirming the phone will feature its largest battery yet.

New Delhi:

The OnePlus 15R is set to launch in India next week, and the company has shared some important features of the phone. While many details regarding its processor, memory, and storage options have been circulating, OnePlus has now also provided information about its battery.

Reports suggest that the OnePlus 15R will be similar to the OnePlus Ace 6T, a model that was recently released in China.

OnePlus 15R battery details

The OnePlus 15R is set to make its debut in India with an impressive battery, which is the largest the company has ever offered in this market. It will come with a powerful 7,400mAh battery that supports super-fast charging at 100W. This is an upgrade from the OnePlus 15, which had a 7,300mAh battery. For reference, the model released in China even has an 8,300mAh battery.

The OnePlus 15R is an improved version of the OnePlus 13R that came out earlier this year, and it will be available in India starting December 17.

OnePlus 15R features (Expected)

The OnePlus 15R is expected to include the following specifications:

Display: A large 6.83-inch AMOLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of up to 1800 nits.

Processor: Powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor.

Memory/Storage: Support for up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage.

Operating System: Will run on OxygenOS 16 based on Android 16.

Security: Features an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Camera: A dual rear camera setup, featuring a 50MP main camera and an 8MP secondary camera. A 16MP camera will be available for selfies and video calling.

Durability: It will come with IP66, IP68, and IP69K ratings.

Meanwhile, the OnePlus 15 has officially launched in India and global markets, following its initial debut in China on November 13. This new flagship is creating buzz as the first phone in India to feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, currently the world's fastest mobile chipset.

ALSO READ: Spot garbage in Delhi? Use this app to file complaint, here's how