Spot garbage in Delhi? Use this app to file complaint, here's how The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has launched an app that allows you to report issues related to litter, pollution control, and potholes. Here is how to use it.

New Delhi:

There is good news for the residents of the nation's capital, Delhi. The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has launched a new application, the MCD 311 app, to address civic issues such as litter, dust, pollution, and potholes. The MCD 311 app allows citizens to report non-emergency issues, including:

Garbage and litter

Dust and pollution

Potholes and broken roads

Waterlogging

Dead animals

If you want to make a complaint, just take a photo of the issue using the app and upload it. The Municipal Corporation of Delhi will take the complaint for resolution and claims to solve it, usually within three days. After your issue is resolved, they will send you photos through the app to show you the outcome.

This effort is part of the Delhi government's new plan to clean up the city and helps residents connect directly with local authorities to make their neighborhoods better.

Launch and availability

Delhi's Chief Minister, Rekha Gupta, recently shared information about the MCD app on her official X account. She included a short video explaining how to use it. The MCD 311 app can be downloaded easily from both the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store, making it accessible for everyone.

How to use the MCD 311 app

Download: Search for "MCD 311" on the Google Play Store or Apple App Store and download the application.

Register: Register by entering your name and mobile number and set a personal PIN.

Log In: Log in to the app using your established PIN.

Report: Take a photo of the problem, upload it, select the appropriate category, and submit your complaint.

Your complaint will then be submitted to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi's team for resolution.

Pollution control initiative

Meanwhile, the Delhi government is preparing a major push to deploy mist spray technology across the capital to fight rising air pollution, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced on Thursday. Mist spray systems use fine water droplets to reduce dust levels, which remain a major contributor to poor air quality in the city.

ALSO READ: Deepfakes under scrutiny: Private member's bill on introduced in Lok Sabha to regulate the technology