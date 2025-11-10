OnePlus 15 price leaked ahead of November 13 launch While OnePlus has confirmed many of the phone's technical features, several key details, including its price, have now leaked online.

New Delhi:

OnePlus is getting ready to unveil its latest flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 15, in India on November 13. In the lead-up to the big reveal, some expected details about the price and important features have started to emerge. In fact, a lot of information—including what the phone can do, how much it will cost, and its specifications—has been shared well before the official announcement.

Significantly, this is expected to be the first device in India to feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor. While OnePlus has already confirmed many technical details of the phone, several key specifications, including its price, have now appeared in online leaks. Multiple sources suggest the phone will feature a substantial 7300mAh battery.

What will be the price of the OnePlus 15's base variant?

A user on social media platform X has shared some information about the upcoming OnePlus 15 smartphone. The basic model, which comes with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, is expected to be priced at Rs 72,999. For those looking for a more advanced option, there’s a version with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage expected to be priced at Rs 76,999.

This information is said to come from a trusted retailer, although it's not officially confirmed yet. The announcement also mentions that customers might receive OnePlus Nord earbuds, worth around Rs 2,699, as a part of the purchase deal with the phone.

Experts predict the price will be below Rs 75,000

While the specific prices are still not official, many experts think the new OnePlus 15 smartphone will be priced under Rs 75,000. For some context, the previous model, the OnePlus 13, started at Rs 69,999 but later became available for around Rs 63,999.

OnePlus 15 India launched timeline

The OnePlus 15 is set to be officially released in India on November 13 at 7 PM. Before the official launch, there will be a special one-hour sale where you can buy the phone early. Sales channels will include Amazon, the official OnePlus online store, and the company's retail partners across the country.

The company plans to livestream the launch event, where more definitive details will be revealed. With the official launch imminent, the anticipation for the phone is about to end, and it is expected to perform well in sales.

