Looking for water heaters? Best deals on 10L geysers available under Rs 3,200

Winter has arrived, and while many people have started taking hot baths, others are still managing with cold baths, heating water on gas stoves, or using immersion rods. If you are one of them, we have compiled information on a few geysers that you can easily purchase to enjoy a hot bath this winter.

1. Stardom HOTMAT SERIES GEYSER WITH ASSEMBLY KIT (10 L Storage Water Geyser)

You can grab the Stardom geyser, which typically costs Rs 6,590, for just Rs 2,799 on Flipkart right now. That's a huge discount of 57 per cent!

Price and Offers: The price is Rs 2,799. It holds a respectable 4.1-star rating. An SBI credit card offer is valid, allowing you to avail an EMI option with a benefit of up to Rs 1,500 on orders up to Rs 5,000.

Warranty and Specs: It comes with a 1-year manufacturing warranty and a 5-year warranty on the inner tank. It has a storage capacity of 10 liters and consumes 2,000 watts of power.

2. GESTOR STORM PLUS (10 L Storage Water Geyser with Free Pipes)

This model is available for Rs 3,072 on Flipkart and is a great choice, especially because it comes with free pipes and has a solid 4.2-star rating.

Price and Offers: Its MRP is shown as Rs 6,287, offering a 51 per cent discount. Bank offers are also applicable to this geyser.

Warranty and Specs: The product is covered by a one-year limited domestic brand warranty and a 5-year warranty on the inner tank or container. It also consumes 2,000 watts of power.

3. Longway Superb (10 L Storage Water Geyser 5 Star BEE Energy Rating)

You can purchase this highly-rated geyser on Flipkart for Rs 3,199.

Price and Offers: This price reflects a 51 per cent discount from its MRP of Rs 6,659. Similar to the others, you can avail the SBI credit card EMI option of up to Rs 1,500 on orders up to Rs 5,000 if you utilize the bank offer.

Key Features: This 10-liter storage geyser has a 5-star BEE energy rating and is available in gray. It features an SS tank with anti-rust features.

Warranty: This product comes with a one-year warranty that covers any issues, and it also includes a five-year warranty for the inner tank or container.

If you're looking for great deals on geysers, check out Flipkart. We've pointed out some of the best budget-friendly options for you, but feel free to explore other models that might have larger sizes or more power if you're open to spending a bit more.

