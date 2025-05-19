OnePlus 13s India launch date announced, key specifications revelaed ahead of launch OnePlus 13s will arrive in India early next month. The company has revealed that the smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset.

Following the launch of its flagship models, the OnePlus 13 and 13R, in India, OnePlus is gearing up to introduce a new compact smartphone as part of the OnePlus 13 Series. This exciting new model is set to hit the market early next month, with the company announcing the launch date for India today. Already revealed in China, the Indian variant will be available in three attractive color options. It will be powered by Qualcomm's top-tier Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and is touted to offer an impressive 24 hours of battery life on a single charge.

OnePlus 13s India launch date

The OnePlus 13s is scheduled to launch in India on June 5 at 12 PM IST. This compact flagship device will be offered in three distinct colourways — Black Velvet, Pink Satin, and a unique Green Silk, which will be exclusive to the Indian market.

OnePlus 13s specifications

According to the company, the smartphone will feature the powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. It also boasts a 4400 sq mm Cryo-Velocity vapor chamber, complemented by a cooling layer on the back cover, designed to enhance heat dissipation.

Additionally, the phone introduces a new Plus key that replaces the traditional alert slider. This customizable button provides one-touch access to key functions such as Sound, Vibration, Do Not Disturb, and AI tools.

For better connectivity, OnePlus has revamped its 360-degree antenna system, now comprising 11 antennas, including three high-performance modules and four ultra-wideband low-frequency antennas. The company’s proprietary signal-balance mode technology claims to minimise the impact of common obstructions like handholding while improving signal strength by up to 60 percent.

The OnePlus 13s will also incorporate a G1 Wi-Fi chipset, specifically developed for smartphones in India, promising fast and stable Wi-Fi connectivity while commuting on the Delhi Metro or in low-signal buildings and lifts.

Additionally, the device supports 5.5G connectivity in India, enabling it to connect to three network cells from different towers simultaneously.

